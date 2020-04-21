A couple from Fife who were married for 57 years have died of coronavirus within a day of each other.

William Sharp and wife Maureen, both aged 74, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy on April 5th after contracting coronavirus but died the following week.

The couple got married when they were just 17-years-old, celebrated 57 years of marriage on Hogmanay.

The couple lived in the Fife village of Oakley, near Dunfermline and leave behind two daughters and four grandchildren.

Their daughter, Yvonne, 53, said: “Dad hadn’t been feeling well for about a week, Mum was quicker within a couple of days.

She added: “They got taken to hospital on Sunday (5 April) and mum died on 8 April and dad died on 9 April, less 24 hours apart.”

Yvonne described her parents as “great people and very family-orientated”, adding that it was difficult to grieve alongside her sister Linda due to the current lockdown restrictions in place across the UK.

Yvonne said: ‘I never thought it would be my own mum and dad. This shows that this virus can happen to anyone.’

She said: “This is just the worst thing ever. After this is all done we’ve decided that we’re going to have something at the cemetery again and then a big celebration after for them both.

“They don’t deserve just six people at their funeral. They deserve better than that.

“I feel that the community is in shock right now. I never thought it would be my own mum and dad. This shows that this virus can happen to anyone,” she added.

Mr Sharp was a life-long supporter of the village’s junior football team Oakley United and the club paid tribute to him.

A committee member said: “It’s very, very sad. The football club is gutted that this has happened to both him and his wife. It’s a tragic loss.

“We are heartbroken that we’ll never see Vic at any of our matches again. When it happens to someone you know in the village, it really sends the message home that it can happen to anyone.

“Everyone at the club would like to express their sympathies to the family right now.”