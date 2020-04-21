Celtic boss Neil Lennon has heaped praise on NHS staff for putting their own lives at risk to help those suffering with coronavirus.
Staff at hospitals around the country on the front line are among the most selfless workers and the Hoops manager was quick to thank them for their sacrifice. And as he paid tribute to our doctors and nurses, the Northern Irishman admitted he hopes the country can return to normality soon.
Speaking to Celtic TV, Lennon said: "They’re putting their lives on the line. This is a virus which is new and there is no ready-made cure for it, and these people are going out there helping to save lives, day in, day out, and putting their own life and health at risk, and it’s amazing.
"Probably things that we took for granted for a long time in our lives has all suddenly changed, and my thoughts and prayers are with them all the way, and the Celtic support would echo that as well.
"We’re hoping that this comes to an end sooner rather than later, and we can get back to some sort of normality for all of us, but these people deserve our unbelievable thanks and gratitude."
