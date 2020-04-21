I AM “feeling better and on the road to recovery,” Boris Johnson has told Donald Trump in a transatlantic phonecall.

During the conversation the Prime Minister and US President also reaffirmed their “shared commitment” to getting a UK-US free trade agreement in spite of the turmoil caused by the coronavirus.

Earlier, Downing St confirmed Mr Johnson, despite his recuperation, would hold his weekly audience with the Queen albeit by telephone later this week; he did the same last month before being hospitalised for the effects of Covid-19.

His spokesman also confirmed the phonecall to the President and that the PM was getting daily updates on the outbreak from No 10; last Friday, he had a two-hour meeting with his stand-in Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, at his official country residence in Buckinghamshire

But, the spokesman insisted, Mr Johnson was “continuing his recovery at Chequers and isn't formally doing Government work”.

However, the fact that the PM is becoming more engaged in regular prime ministerial activities will lead to speculation that his convalescence could be coming to an end and that he might be back at his No 10 desk by next week.

According to the White House, the PM told Mr Trump he was “feeling better and on the road to recovery".

A spokesman explained: "President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson reaffirmed their close co-operation through the G7 and G20 to reopen global economies and ensure medical care and supplies reach all those in need.

"President Trump and Prime Minister Johnson also discussed bilateral and global issues, including our shared commitment to reaching a United States-United Kingdom free trade agreement."

A Downing Street spokesman noted how the PM had “thanked him for his good wishes while he was unwell”.

He added: "The leaders agreed on the importance of a co-ordinated international response to coronavirus, including through the G7, which the US currently chairs. They also discussed continued UK-US co-operation in the fight against the pandemic.

"The leaders committed to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including by signing a free trade agreement as soon as possible," he added.

No 10 said Mr Raab would chair a meeting of the Cabinet on Thursday morning and stand in for him at a virtual PMQs tomorrow.

Mr Johnson left St Thomas’s Hospital in London on April 12, Easter Sunday, a week after being admitted. He spent three days in intensive care.