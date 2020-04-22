More than a dozen residents at an Edinburgh care home have died after contracting suspected coronavirus.

The BBC reported that 13 people at Guthrie House care home have died.

Four Seasons Health Care, which runs the care home, said there were strict protocols in place at all their 187 homes across the UK, including at the home in the south-east of Edinburgh.

A spokeswoman for the company added that any suspected cases of the virus among staff and residents were being reported to authorities.

The spokeswoman said: "With deep sadness, we can confirm that a number of residents who were displaying symptoms associated with coronavirus have passed away in our homes across the country.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these residents and we are providing them with ongoing support at this difficult time.

"We are providing daily updates to care authorities on all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus among our residents and colleagues.

"Our strict protocols on infectious diseases are in place in all of our care homes, including social distancing and barrier nursing, and we are closely monitoring the health of the other residents and colleagues.

"We would like to thank our colleagues, who are working tirelessly to support our residents under difficult circumstances and we will continue to put all our resources and energy into supporting and protecting everyone in our homes."

