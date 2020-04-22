ALMOST as many people are now dying in care homes in Scotland from coronavirus as are dying in hospital, according to the latest figures.

The latest weekly statistics from the National Records of Scotland showed the infection was implicated in at least 1,616 deaths up to April 19, a 68 per cent rise in just a week.

Since the outbreak claimed its first victim in mid-March, a third of people have so far died in care homes (33%), against 56% in hospitals.

However in the last week, the number of Covid-19 deaths in care homes was almost as high as in hospitals, with 297 fatalities in homes and 311 in hospitals (around 44 and 45% respectively of all Covid-19 deaths last week).

The ratio of Covid-19 deaths in homes to deaths in hospitals has been doubling each week, from 1-to-8 in the week ending March 29, then 1-to-4, then 1-to-2 and now just under 1-to-1.

Over the last week, it was implicated in 34% of all deaths in Scotland, when total deaths in Scotland last week were 80% higher than the five-year average.

The number of deaths in Scotland's largest health board, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, has jumped from 315 to 513 to date, while its mortality rate rose from 2.7 per 100,000 to 4.4, the highest in Scotland.

The figures coincided with news of another multiple fatalities at a Scots care home, with Covid-19 claiming 13 residents at Guthrie House in south east Edinburgh, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care.

Earlier this week, 15 deaths were recorded at Crosslet care home in Dumbarton run by West Dunbartonshire Council.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman yesterday bowed to opposition pressure and announced blanket testing of all new potential care home residents for coronavirus.

The latest NRS tally includes cases where suspected Covid-19 was recorded as a factor on the death certificate.

It is considered more accurate than the daily running total produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), which only counts laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The NRS figure was 79 per cent higher than the 903 deaths recorded by HPS as of April 19.

The total number of deaths from all causes registered over the week to April 19 was 1,911, a decrease of 67 from the previous week, but 844 more than than the five-year average.

Of the 844 above average, or ‘excess deaths’, 651 involved confirmed or suspected Covid-19, 5% came from increased cancer deaths, 10% came from increased dementia and Alzheimer’s deaths, and 12% were due to an increase in deaths from other causes.

A third (33%) of Covid-19 deaths registered to date related to deaths in care homes, 56% were in hospitals and 10% of deaths were at home or non-institutional settings.

Almost three quarters (74%) of all deaths involving Covid-19 to date were of people aged 75 or over.

Medics fear the deaths may be linked to people failing to seek treatment for other health problems because they fear catching Covid-19 in hospitals or don’t want to be a burden.

Earlier this week, Scotland’s top doctor said he was worried by a 72% drop in urgent referrals from GPs for suspected cancer as people ignored symptoms.

In the previous week, to April 12, the excess deaths were 70 per cent above average.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“This week we have carried out new analysis on the excess number of deaths registered in recent weeks when compared to the five year average for the same time of year.

"This analysis provides more context to the statistics and enables identification of potentially significant trends in other causes of deaths. We have also added a further breakdown of the location of death within health boards and council areas.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics.”

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the health board with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 513 registered so far, compared to 315 by April 12.

The Scottish Tories said Scotland should take the lead on mobile testing vans for care workers after “disappointingly low” numbers at fixed hubs such as Glasgow airport.

Highland Council, the UK’s largest local authority by area, has only a single central testing facility in Inverness.

Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said: “The shocking scale of these figures should remind us of the crucial role care homes are playing in this fight.

“We cannot afford for the staff or residents of these facilities to feel they are playing second fiddle to hospitals.

“All over Scotland families with loved ones in these facilities, or working in them, will be terrified for the immediate future.

“We need the Scottish Government to do all it can to ensure care homes are supported in accessing the PPE they need and being able to test their staff and residents.”

Scottish Labour Leader Richard Leonard demanded more support for care homes.

He said: “Over the last few weeks we have all seen just how much we owe to our care workers and the amount of vital, hard work that takes place in Scotland’s care homes.

“Despite this, we have seen tragically high numbers of deaths among care home residents from coronavirus, and serious and persistent issues surrounding PPE availability and now levels of staffing in care homes.

“When the Scottish Government realised the pressure that the NHS would be put under by coronavirus they reacted swiftly by developing the NHS Louisa Jordan. Why then is there no similar collective effort to provide a contingency plan for Scotland’s care homes?

“Scottish Labour is today calling on the Scottish Government to listen to the concerns of care workers and their representatives, and of care home residents and their families, to give additional support to those running, and working in, care homes, and to put in place an appropriate contingency plan for Scotland’s care homes.”

The Scottish Greens also said more must be done to close the gap between testing capacity and the lower numbers of tests actually performed each day.

MSP Patrick Harvie said: “I welcome Scotland’s increased capacity to test people for coronavirus, but yesterday Nicola Sturgeon told me we’re not using this capacity to its full.

“When those working with vulnerable people are crying out for tests, it seems incredible that we have testing labs half empty.

“If Scotland is to implement the test, trace, isolate method experts are calling for, there needs to be a clear strategy which uses the expertise and capacity we have.

“I hope the First Minister can explain exactly how that will happen.”

Age Scotland said care home residents must not be "written off" in the pandemic.

Chief executive Brian Sloan said: “In the last week, we have heard about dozens of deaths in Dumbarton, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, as the virus sweeps through homes in Scotland.

"It must be absolutely terrifying for residents, staff and families as they wonder where the next outbreak will be.

“These are not just statistics – each one is a mother, father, grandparent, sibling or friend who will be deeply missed.

“It is so important that older people in care homes or who are receiving social care in their own home are given every opportunity to get the medical treatment they need to beat this virus and are not written off.

“Every person’s life matters and many older people have made full recoveries with the right treatment. Decisions must be made on a case-by-case basis, and any blanket policies based on a person’s age or residence would be blatant discrimination.

"We urgently need to redouble efforts to protect the most vulnerable people and ensure that care homes are not treated as a second tier. Staff on the front lines must be supported with access to all of the lifesaving equipment they need, as well as more widespread testing.”

With 161 of the 'excess deaths' in the past three weeks due to cancer, Marion O’Neill, Cancer Research UK’s head of external affairs in Scotland, said: “We’re yet to uncover the full impact of the pandemic on people affected by cancer and on NHS services but these figures are deeply concerning.

“What is certain is that coronavirus has left cancer diagnosis and treatment in a precarious position.

“It’s important that everyone working to manage and deliver cancer services works in partnership to minimise the impact of Covid-19 to ensure lives are not needlessly lost to cancer.

“Essential and urgent cancer diagnosis, treatment and care must continue.”