SCOTLAND's confirmed death toll for Covid-19 in hospitals s now more than 1,000 after Nicola Sturgeon said 77 further deaths have ben registered.
Speaking at her daily media briefing, the First Minister said there have now been 1,062 confirmed deaths in the country where patients have been tested and diagnosed with the disease.
As of last night, there are 1,776 people in hospital - a decrease of 90 from the previous day while 155 of those patients are in intensive care - a decrease of 11 from the previous 24 hours.
In more positive news, the First Minister confirmed that 1,813 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged from hospital.
Ms Sturgeon said the reduction in hospital admissions was "really encouraging" and "cause for cautious optimism".
But the weekly statistics, compiled by National Records of Scotland, show there have been 1,615 deaths registered where Covid-19 was a contributing factor - with around one third from care homes and including presumed deaths.
