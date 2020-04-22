AGE Scotland called for greater action to protect care home residents in Scotland as the number of Covid-19 deaths soared in the past week.

According to new National Records of Scotland data, the proportion of deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland that have occurred in care homes has soared in a week from one in four (24.6%) to one in three (33%).

There were 1,616 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificates as of April 19 On the same date, the Scottish Government said there were 903 deaths.

Age Scotland has now called for a redoubling of efforts to protect residents as the latest figures reveal that the number of Covid-19 care home deaths more than doubled from 237 to 537.

Nicola Sturgeon in her daily coronavirus briefing rejected the suggestion the Scottish government was slow to react to the risk to care homes but admitted that the authorities continue to learn daily about the threat from the virus.

Some 384 care homes today have a current outbreak, where one resident has displayed symptoms in the last 14 days.

It comes as it emerged that residents at two Aberdeen care homes have died with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

Six residents at Kingswells care home are believed to have died with symptoms of the virus.

And the operator of the Fairview House care home in Bridge of Don confirmed that a number of its residents have also died after contracting the virus.

Thirteen residents at a care home in Edinburgh are also understood to be among the latest victims of Covid 19.

Four Seasons Health Care confirmed there had been some deaths at Guthrie House Care Home in the south-east of the city.

The company said it had strict protocols in place at all of its 187 homes in the UK.

Now the leading charity for older people in Scotland has called for care homes not to be treated as “second tier”, and called for more help "urgently needed" to give staff and residents the protection they need.

Vulnerable residents should have fair and equal access to medical treatment, and must not be “written off” if they contract the virus, the charity said.

Age Scotland said this week had seen further "devastating" outbreaks in Scottish care homes, including reports of 16 deaths at a Dumbarton home and 13 in Edinburgh.

The charity has said that progress has been made in recent days in terms of more access to the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) and announcements of testing for all new care home entrants.

Brian Sloan, Age Scotland’s chief executive said : “In the last week, we have heard about dozens of deaths in Dumbarton, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, as the virus sweeps through homes in Scotland. It must be absolutely terrifying for residents, staff and families as they wonder where the next outbreak will be.

“These are not just statistics – each one is a mother, father, grandparent, sibling or friend who will be deeply missed.

“It is so important that older people in care homes or who are receiving social care in their own home are given every opportunity to get the medical treatment they need to beat this virus and are not written off.

“Every person’s life matters and many older people have made full recoveries with the right treatment. Decisions must be made on a case-by-case basis, and any blanket policies based on a person’s age or residence would be blatant discrimination.

"We urgently need to redouble efforts to protect the most vulnerable people and ensure that care homes are not treated as a second tier. Staff on the front lines must be supported with access to all of the lifesaving equipment they need, as well as more widespread testing.”

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes to see a fall in the rate of deaths "very soon" but points out that this will be the last figure to reduce after hospital admissions and admissions to intensive care.

However, she stresses that the progress is "fragile" and encouraged the public to stick to the guidelines over social distancing.

She rejected the suggestion that a new testing regime in care homes came too late as it is "as much as anything to provide greater assurance and certainty to residents and their families" over whether or not they have had the virus.

"It does not change the clinical management of those residents," she stated.

