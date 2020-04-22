Have you ever wanted to get away from everyone and live alone on an island?

Well you’re just in luck. An entire island in Shetland is on the market for offers over £250,000.

The 63.75 acre island is located in the scenic Vailia Sound on the west side of Shetland and boasts spectacular scenery and hosts an abundance of wildlife.

READ MORE: 102-year-old Glasgow care home resident lifts spirits with TikTok dances

The island also has planning consent for rebuilding of the two derelict cottages and the erection of a new cottage, along with the building of a pier, storage shed with reception area, new agricultural buildings and a two acre loch with traditional watermill.

And you don’t need to worry about power as the planning consent also includes a windmill, solar panels and septic tanks with reed beds for sewage and rainwater capture - making it ECO friendly and energy efficient.

Does this sound like the project for you? Head to VLADI Private Islands to find out more.

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald.