A senior officer has been described as an 'enormous loss' after becoming the first prison officer to die from Covid-19.

The man is believed to have worked in HMYOI Polmont near Falkirk, and colleagues say the loss has been 'extremely painful and difficult'.

A spokesman from the Scottish Prison Service confirmed an officer had passed away due to the virus.

SPS spokesman Tom Fox said: "I can confirm an SPS officer has died as a result of Covid-19. The officer was a great friend to all. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Mr Fox also confirmed that where appropriate, all officers were provided with PPE. It is not believed that the officer caught the virus while at work.

A statement from the Prison Officers Association added: "We are very sad to hear of the death of one of our colleagues in the prison service today.

"It would not be appropriate for us to put their name in the public domain, there are family and close friends who should be respected more than anyone at this moment.

"This is our first staff member to lose their life from Covid-19 in Scotland, and our deepest condolences go to the family members who will be tonight, trying to come to terms with their enormous loss."

Justice Minister Humza Yousaf paid his respects to the officer, saying: "Deeply sad news. I know how much the Scottish Prison Service family will be feeling this loss.

"My thoughts very much with the family, friends and colleagues of this prison officer."

