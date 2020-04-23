Concerns have been raised about a Coronavirus drive-thru testing centre, with neighbours claiming only 'around four people a day' have been swabbed.

The facility is locating in the car park of Port Glasgow Health Centre in Inverclyde, and was set up on April 9.

NHS bosses had said it would allow up to 100 people a week to be tested, with the aim of helping 400 frontline health workers a month return to work.

But now, neighbours nearby claim 'around four people a day' are being tested.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told our sister paper the Greenock Telegraph: "It has been very quiet so far.

"It looks like they are testing about four people a day.

READ MORE: Coronavirus vaccine unlikely to be available this year despite beginning of UK human trials

"We overlook it and have barely noticed anyone using the centre.

"It is empty most of the time.

"Surely there should be more people getting tested?"

A spokesman NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: "At present the centre is seeing more patients on a daily basis and has the capacity to meet demand.

"The Port Glasgow drive-through testing centre opened on Thursday April 9 and tests both symptomatic household members and symptomatic staff as per the current NHS GGC policy.

"Across NHS GGC we are able to test health and social care staff who are self-isolating as they are symptomatic, or, those with a symptomatic household contact."

The drive-through test centre runs on an appointment-only basis and it operates Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.

READ MORE: How many deaths are linked to obesity and poverty?

During testing the person remains in the car and provides a swab.

All staff at the centre wear PPE and a pathway has been put in place to control the flow of traffic and ensure the safety of the public and staff.

________________________________________________________________

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald

Thank you, and stay safe.