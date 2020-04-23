The life of a war veteran who raised £28m for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic is to be immortalised in a new ITV documentary.

Captain Tom Moore, dubbed Britain's new 'national treasure', is to tell the story of his part in World War II for the feature, which will be shown on VE Day.

It comes after the 99-year-old veteran completed a fundraising challenge in his back garden which amassed over £28m for NHS charities fighting against Covid--19.

He walked the length of his garden 100 times and attracted donations from across the world.

But while his present achievements are something to be marvelled at, Captain Moore will now give an insight into his past, as he shares his memories of the Burma conflict to draw attention to the 'forgotten war'.

👏 Captain Tom Moore has raised more than £12m for the NHS. pic.twitter.com/UFxR5CJP4Z — HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) April 16, 2020

The 30-minute piece, entitled Captain Tom's War, will air just one week after he celebrates his own 100th birthday.

Produced by North One Television, Tom looks back on his time during the War in the brutal Burma campaign, as a million Allied troops from 40 nations attempted to repel the invading forces of Imperial Japan from the British colony over almost three years, between 1941 and 1944.

Captain Tom’s War will also feature Tom’s daughters, Lucy and Hannah, who reveal family photos from their trip back to Burma.

ITV's controller of current affairs Tom Giles said: "Captain Tom’s War will shed light on a campaign which comparatively goes unmentioned but in which our troops suffered unthinkable hardship and tens of thousands of British soldiers fought and died.

"Hearing this from Captain Tom Moore, who fought in Burma, means we will find out a lot more about the man who has done so much to raise our spirits at this time and the experience he and many others faced during World War Two on an occasion when we rightly come together to thank them for their sacrifice.”

Captain Tom's War will air on Friday May 8 at 8pm.

