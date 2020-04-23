Staff at one of Scotland's smallest health boards has thanked the community for hundreds of donations with the help of a nineties pop band.

Doctors and nurses at NHS Shetland appealed to the island community for bed sheets and spare fabric to help make extra scrubs as they prepared for a 'tsunami' of the coronavirus.

And when they were inundated with hundreds of donations, they said thank you in the best way possible.

Nineties pop group Right Said Fred stepped in to help staff at the health board with a music video to the tune of their number one hit song 'I'm too Sexy'.

Lead singer Fred Fairbrass recorded vocals for a new version: "I'm too sexy for my scrubs'.

The song was played over a compilation of catwalk videos filmed by doctors and nurses within the area's hospitals - including their interim medical director Brian Chittick.

It features lyrics including ‘I’m too sexy for my scrubs/so grateful for my scrubs’ and ‘I’m too sexy for Milan/too sexy for Milan, New York and Shetland’, and thanked everyone for washing their hands.

Hundreds of shirts and trousers have been sewn together from across the isles as part of the Shetland Scrubs campaign, which was launched after the hospitals began to suffer a 'chronic shortage' of medical clothing.

Some of the garments feature popular kids TV show characters and sweets, and enough has been provided that they can be distributed to local care homes as well as hotpials.

The incredible video was organised by health improvement practitioner Claire Morris.

She said the idea originally stemmed from chat in the office about a catwalk video to thank those who had donated, using the hit song to walk to.

"It was a joke at first," Claire told The Herald. "But my dad is friends with Fred from back in the day, so I asked him if he could message him.

"The band were really up for it, they loved the idea of people helping us out with protective equipment and they really wanted to help us thank them.

"It’s really exciting; we’re such a small community and health board that to have such a big name help us out is just incredible."

