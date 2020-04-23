GATHERINGS in pubs and elsewhere are likely to be banned or restricted "for some time to come".

The Scottish Government also warned lockdown restrictions may be eased and then reimposed repeatedly "with little notice" until a vaccine or treatment for coronavirus is found.

It said the damaging effect on poverty and inequality from Covid-19 "may be profound".

The information is contained in a new document outlining the framework Scotland will use for exiting the lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the decisions the country faces "will not be easy".

In a foreword to the document, she added: "The challenge and necessary change that lie ahead of us will require us to adapt how we live our lives."

The new paper says ministers are "likely to require that gathering in groups, for example in pubs or at public events, is banned or restricted for some time to come".

It adds: "And good hand hygiene and cough hygiene must become fundamental habits. We cannot afford to have exceptions.

"Each one of us will have to adapt to this as the new normal, at least until we are sure that we can be more protected by a vaccine or treatment.

"If, after easing any restrictions, the evidence tells us we are unable to contain the transmission of the virus then we will have to re-impose them, possibly returning to lockdown with little notice.

"While we will do our best to avoid this, it is possible that such a cycle may happen more than once until we reach a point when we have in place an effective vaccine."

The document warns easing restrictions will not mean returning to how things were before the virus.

It adds: "Physical distancing, hand hygiene, and other critical behaviours will be essential in each sector.

"We will engage with experts in each sector to understand the practical consequences, for example, of what physical distancing would mean for schools and education, transport, business, and recreation.

"The capacity of business and industry to innovate to find different ways to function will be critical here."

It says ministers will take "distinctive decisions for Scotland if the evidence tells us that is necessary".

Options for varying the restrictions include full and partial lifting of existing measures.

Variations by geography, by sector, or by specific groups of the population could also be introduced.

The document says Covid-19 causes harm in at least four ways.

The first is the "direct and tragic harm to people’s health", while the second is the wider impact on Scotland's health and social care services.

The third is the harm to society, including the effects of isolation and the impact on children's wellbeing from closed schools.

The last is the "enormous impact on our economy, with a potential fall of 33 per cent in GDP during the period of lockdown".

The document adds: "This is unprecedented and is causing deep uncertainty and hardship for many businesses, individuals and households.

"The damaging effect on poverty and inequality may be profound."

"Closures and job losses have been inevitable, even with the unprecedented support provided by government.

"And the impacts will intensify the longer the lockdown continues: we will see more businesses unable to recover and we risk the scarring

effects of unemployment.

"The risks of increasing hardship and increasing poverty are real. This in turn risks damage to the health of the population.

"We must do everything possible to avoid permanent, structural damage to our economy."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said it was clear people's lives would have to change for years to come and warned the SNP government not to diverge from from a UK-wide approach for its own sake.

He said: "The lockdown is saving lives from Covid 19 but it is also impacting on our mental health and is exacerbating inequalities. Our plan must fully include ways of addressing these problems.

“The UK wide approach that has been adopted has been broadly effective at keeping the public health guidance clear.

“It is important that the Scottish Government backs up the need for clarity.

“Liberal Democrats are prepared to contemplate different measures for different parts of Scotland and the UK but we are not prepared to support being different for its own sake.

“There is a risk from confused messages from different governments and that has to be avoided to help keep people safe.

“We reject the knee-jerk reaction that the exit strategy either has to be different from the UK or must stay exactly the same as the UK."

The Scottish Greens said more detail was needed, particularly on testing.

MSP Patrick Harvie said: “I’m pleased that the Scottish Government is responding with open discussion, especially when public trust in processes is key. It’s clear we are not in a position to ease lockdown measures anytime soon.

“I also welcome the recognition that a one-size fits all exit strategy for the UK is inappropriate and instead we should base decisions on the science and local circumstances.

“While it’s good to see a clear commitment to the test, trace, isolate approach advocated by the World Health Organisation and experts here in Scotland, big questions remain about how this will be implemented.

“Scotland, just like the UK, has increased its capacity for testing but is not using that capacity. Why not, and how will we ensure that even bigger increases in testing are actually delivered?

“We need the data. What is being done to build and train contact tracing teams? Will this be done by health boards, by local councils, or by the Scottish Government centrally? What role could the voluntary sector and community organisations play to increase the reach of contact tracing? And how will people’s personal data be protected, especially if GPS apps are used to monitor people’s proximity?

“This document moves the debate forward in very helpful ways, but it must now be followed up with detail on how these plans will be implemented.”