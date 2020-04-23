ONE of Scotland’s largest local councils has warned “radical action” will be needed amid fears the authority could lose more than £53 million if the Covid-19 pandemic lasts for six months.

Edinburgh City Council, which was being forced to make almost £35 million of savings from its annual budget, before the coronavirus outbreak, has given the stark assessment of the lockdown on its attempt to balance the books this year.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Lockdown 'may be eased and reimposed repeatedly'

In a report, initially to be discussed in private, officials warn that “the full financial implications will only emerge over time”.

It adds: "Taken together, Covid-19 related expenditure or income losses, anticipated shortfalls in approved savings delivery and unmitigated residual pressures total £39.2m under the three-month scenario and £53.5m for the six-month equivalent.

"Given the magnitude of these pressures, radical action is likely to be required whilst continuing to impress upon the UK and Scottish Governments the gravity of the financial impact for local government services both in the immediate and longer term.”

The six-month scenario, set out by council finance bosses, indicates “a complete three-month shutdown followed by a further three-month period during which activities gradually return to normal”.

Edinburgh City Council could lose up to £8.6 million on lost on-street parking revenues, while loss in parking enforcement could total more than £2 million.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Edinburgh's economy set for £300m hit after festivals axed

The authority expects it could lose £6 million on rent not being paid on council-owned property and another £3 million on unpaid council tax.

Temporary accommodation costs for the city’s homelessness services could rise by an additional £3 million and the council’s children’s services could lose more than £2.5 million under the six-month scenario.