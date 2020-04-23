ALEX Salmond’s TV show has aired criticism of how his successor’s government is handling the coronavirus crisis and a suggestion that some MSPs are traitors.

One accusation claimed the SNP was failing to show leadership over the outbreak, while another referred to “cuckoos” and “turncoats” in the Scottish Parliament.

The former First Minister’s weekly show on the Kremlin-funded RT channel broadcast the attacks this morning.

They were contained in messages attributed to viewers which were shown on screen in a section hosted by former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

One, from a Jan Llloyd, said with regard to Scotland: “It’s been so disappointing to see us follow Tory lead, which has been bumbling and inept at best.

“We are in a Wellbeing cooperation with NZ [New Zealand] and Iceland, both who are doing way better than us.

“Why are we not drawing on their experiences and successes? Why are we not leading the way in the UK?”

The next section, which was shown on screen but not read out by Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, added: “I’ve always championed independence, but the SNP at present isn’t showing that they know how to lead..” followed by a sad faced emoji.

Another, from a David MacDonald, said: “Cuckoos in the Scottish Parliament stop life getting better in Scotland, born in Scotland they may have been, but patriots they’re not.”

The last words, also visible on screen but not read out, added “turncoats instead they are”.

None of the messages showed an original tweet or email, but words on a TV graphic, meaning the programme could have edited out the references to the SNP and turncoats.

The show’s editor is Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, who is also Mr Salmond’s business partner in making the programme.

Last month, Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 counts of sexual assault at the High Court in Edinburgh, and suggested he had been victim of a politially motivated conspiracy.

His supporters claimed people in Nicola Sturgeon’s orbit were to blame and ought to resign, and that Mr Salmonnd ought to return to Holyrood.

Were it not for the coronavirus lockdown, Mr Salmond might well be trying to take his revenge.

Mr Salmond is now writing a book about the trial and the two-year “nightmare leading up to it.

Mr Salmond hosted today's show from his home in Strichen in Aberdeenshire.

Titled “A mesage from the pandemic front line”, it included interviews with intensive care expert Professor Hugh Montgomerery of University College London and Cambridge University virologist Dr Chris Smith.

