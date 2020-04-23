Scotland’s largest theme park, M&D’s, filed for administration today following years of financial struggle and Covid-19 preventing visitors from coming to the park.



M&D (Leisure) ltd, who operate ‘Scotland's Theme Park’ and the Alona Hotel in Strathclyde Park, took the decision to lay off staff - many of whom had been with the company for years.



The theme park, which was opened back in 1996, had over 40 attractions including four rollercoasters and two water rides and employed staff from across Central Scotland.

The Group has faced a number of challenges over the past few years, coupled with a general decline in the leisure and hospitality market, which resulted in a significant reduction in footfall and profitability within the business.

A spokesperson for M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park, said: "We can confirm that Michelle Elliot and Stuart Robb of Leonard Curtis have today been appointed administrators of M&D Leisure Ltd."



“It has been a challenging few years and we have worked really hard to try to diversify and keep the business afloat. Like many leisure businesses, the plans we had for the 2020 season have had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.



“We explored all options to try and safeguard the business and jobs of our colleagues, many of whom are longstanding, however it is with a heavy heart that we are having to make 165 employees redundant.”

Another spokesperson added:

"In accordance with the guidance issued by the Government in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group’s operations were closed in mid-March and thereafter mothballed, with the majority of employees furloughed. The Group was not eligible for any Government backed loans provided under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CIBLS) due to its previous poor trading performance prior to the Covid-19 outbreak."

"After reviewing the Group’s options, and in view of the lack of trading income and access to additional external funding, the Director has taken the extremely difficult decision to appoint Administrators to the Group."

"The Group, which employs 170 staff, has now formally ceased trading and unfortunately 165 employees have been made redundant with immediate effect."

Joint Administrator, Michelle Elliot commented: “Despite exhaustive actions by the Group’s director to increase sales and footfall, reduce costs and attract new investment, the business has struggled over recent times, resulting in significant cash flow pressure."

“Unfortunately, due to the current unprecedented circumstances, and despite being in advanced discussions with an interested party, a ‘going concern’ sale of the business was not possible."

“We will be working closely with Skills Development Scotland via their Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) team to support all affected employees during this difficult time.”



