NICOLA Sturgeon has been urged to stick with a "four nations" approach to tackling coronavirus.

The Westminster Health Secretary said it was the "best way forward" to coming out of the lockdown during the daily press briefing this evening.

Matt Hancock also suggested the Scottish Government's 25-page exit strategy document was based on his own five-point plan, and said the two were "very similar".

When asked why his government had been unable to produce a plan of similar detail by the Herald, he said: “We have set out the five tests that are needed for us to make changes to the lockdown measures and the Scottish Government proposals are based on those tests.”

The minister said that a united approach from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland was “the best way to go” and said: “I think that having the four nations of the UK work together on this has been important thus far, not just on social distancing but on testing. The country has essentially moved together.

“It’s important that us having set out our tests, and now the Scottish government has set out its approach, which is very similar and based on the five tests we have set out, that a UK-wide approach is the best way to go.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK Government's chief scientific officer, was asked about whether it could be possible to ease lockdown restrictions on different groups of the population, based on geography, demographic or profession as suggested in the Scottish Government plan.

He said: "We are working very closely with the chair of the Scottish science advice group who joins us as well for all our meetings, we share information and we look at all the same things.

"The modelling is shared so people don't have to repeat what others are doing and so this is very much a unified approach, looking at the different options and the impact that they could have in terms of social distancing, which is the key thing."

Also included in this evening's briefing was that the UK is on track to increase its testing capacity to carry out 100,000 tests per day by the end of the month and all key workers in England will be offered testing for Covid-19.

Family members of key workers will also be offered testing, with as many as 10 million workers across the UK potentially eligible for tests.

Mr Hancock said: "We can make it easier, faster and simpler for any essential worker in England who needs a test to get a test."

Employers of key workers, such as supermarket staff and transport workers, will be able to visit the government website and apply for a test directly.

A spokesman later clarified that the 10 million workers who could be tested is based on whether devolved administrations mirror the UK Government's expansion of who is eligible for tests.