A 13-year-old boy has been charged over the alleged attempted murder of a woman at a children’s care home in Glasgow.

The woman, 41, is believed to be a social worker and was tonight fighting for her life in hospital.

She suffered serious injuries in an incident at the unit in Glasgow’s south side on Wednesday afternoon and was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city.

Medics there tonight described the woman’s condition as “critical”.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Outlook for jobs market is 'horrendous'

Police have confirmed they had arrested and charged a young boy over the alleged attempted murder.

A report will be submitted to prosecutors and to the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 41-year-old woman in Glasgow on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Sturgeon urged to continue 'united' approach after lockdown exit strategy

“The injured woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where hospital staff describe her condition as critical.”

She added: “A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration.”

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald.