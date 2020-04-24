LIFELINE community shops and projects have been handed emergency funding to support and expand their services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The projects will use the extra cash to keep shops open longer, pay fuel costs for volunteers who are delivering food and prescriptions to people who are self-isolating, provide food bank services for people with nowhere else to turn and to check-up on residents across isolated communities.

The Scottish Land Fund has awarded 12 grants totalling almost £70,000 to projects across the country that are ineligible for other available support.

South West Mull and Iona Development, which in September 2019 was awarded £450,487 to develop a seaweed farm, watersports centre and boat maintenance area at Bendoran, has been co-ordinating support efforts within the community.

Volunteers have contacted most of the 330 households spread out across the area, ensuring that residents are coping and putting them in touch with support services where necessary.

The project has been give an additional £5,000 to help keep it operational during the crisis.

Morvern Gibson, general manager of the development, said: “Many people in this area rely on tourism for all or part of their incomes and are anxious and isolated.

"Our business model relies on moving timber, which we are unable to do at the moment, so the extra funding from the Scottish Land Fund has been very welcome.”

In Fife, Dunshalt Community Shop, which opened in March following a £97,500 grant from the Scottish Land Fund, has received a further £5,000 to pay for an additional staff member to take orders, cover fuel costs for volunteers and provide personal protective equipment (PPE).

Eleanor Porter, chairwoman of Dunshalt Community Shop, said: “The shop is too small to operate safely so we have closed it and are doing deliveries instead around Dunshalt, Auchtermuchty and Falkland.

"We are printing a small booklet to let customers know what stock is available and we are picking up and delivering prescriptions as well.”

The extra funding has been a welcome boost to an Edinburgh food bank.

Last year, the Community One-Stop Shop in the Broomhouse areas of the capital, was given £73,000 to expand its operation into two shop units.

The project has now been given an extra £4,512 - and will be used to help meet extra demand for its services.

Carol Swan, project manager, said: “Without our larger premises we would have been unable to continue operating during this period in a way that was safe for staff and volunteers so we would have had to shut up shop at a time when the need for our service has never been greater.

“During March we had around 300 food bank clients, which was an increase of 43% on the same period last year. We are delivering to people who are self-isolating or who are just too anxious to step outside and in place of our holiday support programme for families with school-age children, we are distributing food packs instead.”

John Watt, Scottish Land Fund committee chairman added: “This crisis has highlighted the need for strong communities and the response of local groups has been outstanding.

"Some of these shops and projects would not exist if it wasn’t for the support of the Scottish Land Fund yet during this time they have become a lifeline for many people who would otherwise struggle to access the food and other services that they need.”