TWO thirds of venison from the UK is produced in Scotland - and pensioners are the biggest eaters, according to new figures.

Statistics released yesterday by the Scottish Venison Association show the UK’s retail venison market was worth £14.4m last year - up almost 11 per cent on the year before.

A total of 1221 tonnes of venison was sold in UK shops in the last 12 months - 49 per cent bought in supermarkets, 26 per cent from butchers, 14 per cent from farm shops, and nine per cent by mail order.

An even larger amount, some 2400 tonnes or more, mainly meat from wild Scottish red deer, went to market wholesale through the catering trade, for export, and via other routes.

In the UK grocery retail sector, sales of primary cuts were worth £7.1m (up by 43 per cent) and burgers and grills some £5.2m.

The research shows the UK retail market is dominated by two brands accounting for 59 per cent of sales between them, with Highland Game at number 1 and Waitrose own label at number 2.

In terms of retailer share, Waitrose is in front with 33.2 per cent of the market, Sainsbury’s following with 13 percent and then Morrisons with 10.7 per cent.

Market research showed venison shoppers are likely to be older and more affluent - 30 per cent of all venison is consumed by those aged 65 and over.

It also revealed that13 per cent of all venison eaters in the UK live in Scotland.

Some 52 per cent told market researchers they choose venison because of taste, 34 per cent because of “high quality”; 24 per cent because of health/nutritional properties; 22 per cent “to try something different”; and 19 per cent “because they can buy it locally”.

Venison is five times more likely to be eaten as a treat and twice as likely to be eaten for health reasons than other red meat.

Chairman of the Scottish Venison Association Bill Bewsher said: “For years we have lacked detailed information about the venison market and have needed to make certain assumptions based on news reports and other sources about it, how much is sold, and why people buy it.

"With this new research we are now much better informed, as well as having confirmation that there is healthy growth for venison across the retail sector.

“With these data, processors and other intermediaries can now go to the market with confidence and talk to buyers armed with evidence and hard fact.

"Venison is performing better than other red meats in general and that is good news for the wild sector, for deer farmers, and for those who have diversified into deer farming.

"We are keen to maintain this momentum if we can once the current constraints of the covid-19 crisis and uncertainties surrounding Brexit have passed.”