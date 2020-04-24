NOW that the UK and Scottish governments have decided to continue the lockdown, I think it is prudent to ask: who is scrutinising the basis and legality of such decisions on our [the public's], behalf, and who will in the future; as surely both governments cannot continue to unilaterally put or keep in place such draconian restrictions on our freedoms without "us" being able to question and challenge such? Surely government cannot have carte blanche to do as it pleases for as long as it pleases, whilst we, the proletariat are locked at home?

I have followed the guidelines to the letter and as I was aware of the potential of Covid-19 to become a pandemic, I started to socially distance three to four weeks earlier, so I have been doing so for around eight to nine weeks. Being ahead of everyone else, what I can tell you is that being isolated from friends and family does have an impact on one's emotion wellbeing and mental health. I am becoming emotionally fatigued by it. I can also say that for the chief scientific and medical officers to continue to state such measures will continue into next year further compounds the difficulty.

May I say, both UK and Scottish governments have to appreciate that it is totally unrealistic for the population to be asked to socially distance from family and friends for such an extended period. It is undoable. It would forever damage the fabric of what makes up community and society.

I not only speak for myself, but many friends and family, who are abiding by the guidelines presently, are also voicing their view, a shared view that life is not worth living if the one thing, social interaction is forbidden. My prediction is that community could possibly last a further few weeks, but then many, myself included, would break out and disobey the guidelines and the Scottish Government and even UK Government could do little against mass disobedience or it would risk civil unrest.

The governments in the UK are democracies, not autocracies. The public must have a say in roadmapping what happens next and be given the opportunity to challenge or buy into it. It is our freedom that is being curtailed.

Ian Johnstone, Connel, Argyll.

THE best news to come out of France in recent weeks is the U-turn made by President Macron on his earlier decision to continue the confinement of the over-70s after the rest if the population was set free on May 11.

In the wake of his earlier speech, pensioner spokespersons warned: "The prolonged containment of elderly people will cause great physical and mental suffering, and almost certainly lead to a loss of the will to live."

Mr Macron accepted this caveat, saying that "the Swedish option will be available" – that is, the final decision will be left to the individual. How I wish we "oldies" were allowed such personal freedom by Holyrood and Westminster.

Dr John Cameron, St Andrews.

WITH verifiable facts surrounding Covid-19 hard to come by, the only thing beyond dispute is that we are currently led by two of the most divisive administrations in a generation who, for the last decade have fomented division in society, in pursuit of their own ideological brands of nationalism: Brexit and Scottish independence. This fact makes it all the harder to give them credence, when in the midst of this crisis, they call for society to come together. They are lauded and decried in equal measure.

The First Minister has, thankfully, kept the most ideological weirdos on her front bench away from the cameras, with only the Health Secretary getting a regular airing; and even then, she mostly parrots what's just been said by the FM.

Meanwhile, circumstances have dictated that the PM has had to rely on his Cabinet colleagues. The paucity of talent there has been obvious; from Dominic Raab, who clearly baulks at being anything other than partisan, to the simply awful Gavin "I was sacked by Theresa" Williamson, they inspire no confidence whatsoever.

That the politicians have let the scientists do the heavy lifting so far, is another indisputable fact. One hopes that they have done this in order that they can bring their vast political experience to bear on how we turn the economy around? Here, we have to rely on their past record to give us hope that they can.

But let's look at that record: 10 years of Tory/LibDem, then Tory again, politically-driven austerity; a nine-year SNP council tax freeze, again politically driven, to woo middle-class voters to the independence cause, which saw council budgets and services slashed, and the third sector left to pick up the slack. If there is hope in this mediocre bunch, I simply cannot see it.

May you live in interesting times, someone once said. We certainly are at the moment. The other indisputable fact is that it will be our children and, to use the hoary old quote, our children's children, who will be left to pay off the eye-watering debt that the pandemic has caused. Other than that, very little is certain at the moment.

Stuart Brennan, Glasgow G44.

IT is true, as the Chief Medical Officer of England said, explaining why there is no Covid-19 testing of passengers at UK airports, that a person can be tested there, show no symptons of Covid-19, but develop signs a day or two later in the wider community. It is also true that border control is not a Scottish Government competence, so it can only ask for review of UK policy ("SNP calls for action on border controls", The Herald, April 21). But once passengers pass passport control and customs, they come within the Scottish Government's competence and can be tested before being allowed to leave the airport, or placed in quarantine.

The CMO of Public Health England may be correct about one passenger, but surely not of all coming off an aircraft, and it is most unlikely to be true in respect of every one of the 8,000 coming into Scotland on a weekly basis. We don't need a review of UK policy to institute testing at Scottish airports, and it would seem wise for the Scottish Government to exercise its powers to do so.

Jim Sillars, Edinburgh EH9.

YOUR front page today ("Virus link to rise in cancer and heart disease deaths", The Herald, April 23) highlights the problem of deaths other than from coronavirus. I know from the way I feel that we will avoid going to the doctor or hospital in case we get infected. But I also think that a big part of the problem is Boris Johnson's slogan "Protect the NHS". The NHS is there to protect us. The deaths in care homes are a disgrace and it would seem likely that some of the deaths would not have happened if the patients had been transferred to hospital and given the best care.

Jim McAdam, Maidens.

WE are constantly hearing about challenges in procuring personal protection equipment and have heard recent reports of PPE being delivered to the UK from countries such as China, Turkey, and Myanmar. Why on earth aren’t we producing more of this vital equipment in the UK?

I was in a care home this week and was kitted out on arrival with the most basic face mask and gloves, and the flimsiest gown I could ever imagine. If a motor car business can adapt to making ventilators how can’t some of our textile and industrial clothing companies not adapt to making these vital items? We have better quality aprons and household gloves in our kitchen than I wore the other day. Surely to goodness some UK companies must be able to produce PPE to the specification required by our health protection agencies.

Brian Watt, Edinburgh EH10.

AFTER Covid-19 has subsided we must tackle inequality by making sure the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes and clamp down on offshore investments, trust funds and the use of tax havens by companies and individuals.

However, the signs are not encouraging when Dominic Raab dismissed Ian Blackford’s call at PMQs for a Universal Basic Income ("Virtual PMQS: A victory for floral wallpaper and chintzy curtains", The Herald, April 23), and more so when the new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer aligned himself with the Tories and the DUP by failing to sign the cross-party petition, which included many Labour MPs, calling on the Chancellor to introduce a Recovery Universal Basic Income in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Last week Reform Scotland published a briefing paper “One For All: The Case for a Basic Income Guarantee” proposing that every citizen, regardless of income, gender or employment status, received a set amount of money, free of tax, but in place of personal allowances, tax credits and a number of other benefits which would ensure no one would slip through the complex net of DWP bureaucracy. Reform Scotland suggests it is set at £5,200 per year for adults plus £2,600 per year for children.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh EH9.

FURTHER to the Issue of the Day article on contact tracing apps (The Herald, April 23), it will be easy to undermine this initiative if concerned about Big Brother: either leave the phone at home when you go out or alternatively switch it off. The Government should focus on testing rather than spending money on app development.

Bill Eadie, Giffnock.

THE excellent anti-virus measures currently undertaken by supermarkets could be negated by customers who bring their own multi-use plastic bags on to their premises.

These bags are often dirty, and could easily be infected.

The answer would be for supermarkets to ban customers own bags, and issue single-use paper bags at the checkout. These could then be burnt after one journey.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinnesswood.

IN view of the large number of FTSE companies either reducing, or withdrawing their dividend payments understandably due to the impact of Covid-19, may I presume that Chairmen, CEOs, and Board Members of said Companies will also be withdrawing their bonuses, and taking reductions in their (inflated) salaries?

Lesley Mackiggan, Glasgow G12.

