US President Donald Trump has been shot down by the medical community after suggesting research into whether COVID-19 might be treated by injecting disinfectant.

The White House also pitched “emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in tackling the coronavirus pandemic during the daily briefing on Thursday.

Mr Trump wondered aloud if disinfectants could be injected into people, saying the virus “does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that”.

But William Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security said there was no consideration of that.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson tells Donald Trump he's 'on the road to recovery'

However, he did say there are “emerging results” from new research that suggest solar light has a powerful effect in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air, despite past studies not finding good evidence that warmer temperatures will help diminish the spread.

Mr Trump, who has consistently looked for hopeful news about containing the virus, was asked if it was dangerous to make people think they would be safe by going outside in the heat, considering that so many people have died in Florida.

“I hope people enjoy the sun. And if it has an impact, that’s great”, the president replied, adding, “It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart, perhaps brilliant man.

“I’m here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this thing. And if heat is good, and if sunlight is good, that’s a great thing as far as I’m concerned.”

Researchers convened by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine analysed studies done so far to test virus survival under different laboratory conditions as well as tracking where and how Covid-19 has spread so far.

READ MORE: President Donald Trump confirms temporary suspension of US immigration

“Given that countries currently in ‘summer’ climates, such as Australia and Iran, are experiencing rapid virus spread, a decrease in cases with increases in humidity and temperature elsewhere should not be assumed,” the researchers wrote in April.

They noted that during 10 previous flu pandemics, regardless of what season they started, all had a peak second wave about six months after the virus first emerged.

________________________________________________________________

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald

Thank you, and stay safe.