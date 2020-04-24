Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival has become the latest big event to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Bosses made the decision after comments made by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Scotland's daily briefing yesterday, where she said any large events in the near future are unlikely to go ahead.

DF Concerts say they're working with all the artists teams to try and get the 2021 line-up as close to this year's as possible, and an update will be provided in the next fortnight.

A statement read: "We did not want to take this step but it is unavoidable. The health and safety of our fans, artists, staff and community will always be our top priority."

Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher and Courteeners were just a few of the acts preparing to take to the stage on July 10-12 this year, and bosses hope they'll return for the event next year.

It is not all bad news for fans, however, as the event will go ahead next year on the weekend of 9-11th July.

Ticketholders will be able to either hold onto tickets and carry it over to next year's festival, or request a refund.

Ticket providers will be in touch soon, and anyone planning to attend is asked to check for an email.

The statement continued: "TRNSMT would not be the amazing festival that it is, without YOU – our amazing audience so we thank you for your support.

"Stay at home, practice social distancing and stay safe.

"We will be back next year to celebrate like never before – see you all then!"

