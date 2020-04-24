A FORMER British diplomat has been charged with contempt of court after writing about the trial of Alex Salmond on a blog.
The Crown Office confirmed proceedings had started against Craig Murray, a former ambassador to Uzbekistan.
A spokesman said: "There are now active proceedings in relation to a potential contempt of court."
Mr Salmond, who was first minister from May 2007 until November 2014, was acquitted of multiple charges of sexual assault, including an attempted rape, following a two-week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
It is a criminal offence to publish the identities of his accusers.
Mr Murray attended two days of the trial and blogged about it.
