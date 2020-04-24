Marches in support of Scottish independence have been postponed until next year to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

All Under One Banner, who organise popular marches across Scotland, say that all events planned for this year will no longer take place in 2020.

They had planned to march in Glasgow on May 2, Peebles on June 6, Elgin on July 4, Kircaldy on August 1, Stirling on September 12 and Edinburgh on October 3.

In a tweet, they stated: "Due to the recent Scottish Government report it's clear that mass gatherings are unlikely able to take place for the foreseeable future- as such we hereby announce that all AUOB 2020 planned Marches are now postponed until 2021.

"We wish everyone the very best in these challenging times."

The report published by the Scottish Government yesterday gave more guidance on large gatherings and public events.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said group gatherings, for example in pubs or at public events, were likely to be banned or restricted for some months to come.

She also said some form of shielding would be required for the foreseeable future as well as “stronger surveillance for those coming into the country”.

The group say that these measures are relevant to their own plans, and so all planned 2020 marches have been cancelled.

They had previously vowed to hold a "massive" march in Glasgow once the coronavirus lockdown is over