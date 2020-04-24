Former BBC Watchdog presenter Lynn Faulds Wood has died at the age of 72.

The Glasgow born presenter died after suffering a stroke, according to her family.

A statement said: “Having suffered a massive stroke last night and a subsequent bleed on the brain, presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood passed away peacefully at 12 noon today with her husband John Stapleton and son Nick at her bedside.”

Lynn Faulds Wood presented Watchdog alongside Stapleton from 1985 to 1993, where she survived bowel cancer while working for the programme and went on to call for better awareness of the illness.

Faulds Wood was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer at the age of 41 and became a dedicated campaigner for awareness of the disease.

READ MORE: New Holyrood laws to make 'stirring up' racist and homophobic hate a crime

She made a number of TV programmes about cancer, including ITV World In Action - Doctor Knows Best on GP training in cancer diagnosis and Bobby Moore & Me - an investigation into bowel cancer.

She was involved in producing the world's first evidence-based symptoms guidance for bowel cancer and helped set up training centres for doctors and nurses in endoscopy, according to the website for her charity Lynn's Bowel Cancer Campaign.

Dame Esther paid tribute to her former colleague, saying she had “known Lynn for many years”.

She added: “We made a series together which was huge fun but also very hard-hitting because she was such an impressive and courageous consumer journalist.

“She fought for the rights of vulnerable people doggedly and determinedly and she is a huge loss to journalism and to her friends and family.

“We are all devastated at this news.”

BBC 5 Live presenter and former Watchdog host Nicky Campbell also paid tribute to Faulds Wood.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Nicola Sturgeon criticises Donald Trump's 'dangerous' disinfectant comments

He said: “I’m so sad to hear about the death of the brilliant campaigning journalist and fearless consumer champion Lynn Faulds Wood.

“She was the real thing. She cared genuinely and passionately about people and their rights.

“When I joined Watchdog hers was the legacy we all aspired to.”

News from trusted and credible sources is essential at all times, but especially now as the coronavirus pandemic impacts on all aspects of our lives. To make sure you stay informed during this difficult time our coverage of the crisis is free.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money and, as our traditional revenue streams collapse, we need your support to sustain our quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald.