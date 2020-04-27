What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?

Spain, Norway and USA. I have personal connections with them. They also present the right mix where you can enjoy all the entertainment opportunities of large cities, escape to amazing National Parks, and enjoy delicious food!

When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?

I was always interested in science and engineering. The idea of understanding how something works and that I could fix it if I broke it was a revelation!

What was your biggest break in business?

When I learned not to put limits to my creativity.

What was your worst moment in business?

Realising that if we do not get things right now, we are driving future generations to a point of no-return.

Who do you most admire and why?

Ada Lovelace for her vision - truly inspiring!

What book are you reading and what music are you listening to?

“The Remains of the Day”. With some many unprecedented changes around us, it is good to reflect on what we can build on going forward.

I’m listening to James Bond theme songs. A bit of nostalgia going on right now.