HE HAS stood shoulder to shoulder with the emergency services during times of crisis. From supporting emotional firefighters with heads in their hands after a day’s shift trying to rescue those trapped in the Maryhill plastics building disaster to leading funeral services for former police officers, the Rev Neil Galbraith has been there in times of need in his role as emergency services chaplain.

And while social distancing during coronavirus lockdown means support is more difficult to offer face to face, Mr Galbraith has adapted how he helps and is still there offering a virtual shoulder to lean on.

This is a time when frontline staff are in need of a listening ear now more than ever, and Mr Galbraith has been trying to raise spirits.

“Goodwill, humour and humility are important at this time, and saying the right things and knowing when to say them is what matters,” said Mr Galbraith, who is minister is at Cathcart Old Parish Church in Glasgow’s south side.

“My work hasn’t really stopped as being the chaplain for the emergency services, military and youth organisations they all kind of run into one another at this time. I have just found different ways of reaching out to people. Police officers know my car and now it is a case of if they see me on the beat I can stop the car and have chat with them.”

Last year Mr Galbraith embarked on a whirlwind tour of police stations and units across Scotland to express appreciation and admiration for officers and staff.

As the national chaplain for Police Scotland, the 12-hour marathon Day of Prayer visits saw him drop in on 13 locations, aiming to send a clear message of solidarity to the men and women who have dedicated their lives to keeping communities safe.

“When you put on that yellow jacket you are standing with them – you are one of them. From the lowest to highest ranks they are quite proud to have their chaplain there with them. I have been posting a prayer for the emergency services on Facebook which as well as its original likes it is also being shared, and it is there for all faiths or none. I have also been posting a nightly Last Call Covid-19 prayer for those in the NHS,” he added.

Being a minister at a time when congregations can’t meet hasn't stopped him bringing the community together. Members of the Cathcart Old congregation have been getting daily phone calls to keep in touch and see how they are. They have also been having virtual services with requests being made for specific hymns.

“We had already been running a buddy scheme and we have the knowledge in how to build communities, and it can be done during these times,” added Mr Galbraith, who is also one of the founding members of Glasgow the Caring City charity which has been involved in a massive hygiene supply project across the country following the wash-your-hands message in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Glasgow the Caring City was established in 1999 to care for children in crisis across the world and in Scotland. It was originally set up to help people made homeless by wars across the Balkans and those arriving in Glasgow, but it has since gone on to deliver humanitarian aid and respond to disasters across the globe.

Mr Galbraith has also had the sad task of leading funeral services in the past few weeks where attendance has had to be limited.

“I have actually started opening my services saying I am sorry that we are having to hold these services under these circumstances,” he said. “There have been a couple of services, including a former police chief, where I know attendance would have been into the hundreds under normal circumstances, but that just can’t happen just now.

“It is very hard for the families who have lost someone to only be able to have a few people at the service.”

It is something Mr Galbraith has already put a great deal of thought into. He is looking at ways of having a thanksgiving service for the families of people who have been lost during this time, whether it be from coronavirus or other causes, to give them the chance to bring people together.

“This is something which I will make happen, and I am already making plans for it in our church. We will look at ways of getting invites out to people and ask them how many people they want to invite and have a celebration of people’s lives.”

One poignant part of the service may centre around a gesture that Mr Galbraith introduced while conducting the funeral services of those who had lost their lives in the Gulf War.

“Something we did for the families of soldiers who had died in action was the idea of a stone, a pebble and a gemstone. I’m talking about a red chuckie which can be rough in your hand if squeezed tightly, a pebble which is slightly smoother but still hard if you hold it, and then a pretend gem which is shiny and you can start to look at it again,” added Mr Galbraith.

“These represent the stages of grief from being from the first stone being sore to the second slightly easier but still hurting to a gem when you can begin to look at it and yourself.

“This time we would like to give people two pebbles. I’d like to have names and pictures of people relayed while a pebble is placed at the altar and the family keep the other. The pebbles we bring together could be made into a cairn of remembrance.”

One thing Rev Galbraith would like to see come out of these unprecedented times is recognition for people who have helped from the dedicated health workers to volunteers who have given up their time.

He added: “I would be lovely if we could recognise what people have done during this time. Maybe they could all be given a lapel pin who say ‘I played a part.’ Just something to mark what they have done.”

