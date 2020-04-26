FROM helping to deliver aid in refugee camps following the Balkans conflict to responding to calls to help people stricken in Sri Lanka after the 2004 tsunami, Glasgow the Caring City has been at the forefront of humanitarian aid for more than 20 years.

However, now their mission is to save the lives of people in Scotland with one simple message – stay at home and wash your hands.

Through their Soap Aid project which supplies hygiene packs, they have been able to reach communities across the country. Since the virus outbreak began they have been able to deliver 170,000 bars of soap through a network of existing community contacts and recently developed ones.

Ross Galbraith, the charity’s international project manager, said: “To us this is a public health crisis. The messages are stay at home and wash your hands to cut off the transmission of this disease, save lives and protect the NHS.

“We have been able to deliver soap to a vast area across Glasgow and have looked at new routes to be able to reach rural communities and other areas of the country.

“In rural communities it is particularly important that we get soap to them. They could be in a situation where there is just one shop, they are all going to the same doctor and we need to make sure they are protected.”

The Soap Aid programme has supported more than 800,000 people worldwide as part of its aim is to support communities faced with challenges related to hygiene and the transfer of viral and bacterial infection.

Through a number of local and international projects and emergency relief programmes, the charity is used to responding quickly and efficiently to disasters and emergency. But it is here at home where the help is needed right now.

Mr Galbraith added: “Scotland’s transmission ratio is now down to one. The chain of transmission is being broken and Soap Aid is a big part of that.

"With more than 170,000 units of #soapaid now deployed across Scotland we are seeing the benefits. Let's get another 100,000 into circulation as soon as we can.”

To help, back the fundraising campaign

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/glasgowresilience

