POTENTIALLY dangerous dumping of waste in the countryside has nearly doubled in Scotland since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown as recycling centres have shut and nearly half of the nation's 32 local authorities have cut waste collections.

Clearwaste.com, the fly-tipping reporting website, has revealed that reports of indiscriminate fly-tipping across Scotland has risen by 83% as local authorities cut back on waste disposal.

It says action should be taken to stop the illegal dumping but say the number of prosecutions for fly-tipping in Scotland has fallen by two-thirds over three years.

And the Scottish Countryside Alliance has called for Scottish Government action to deal with the problem – as rural areas have been hit hardest by the potentially dangerous practice.

Ripped-out house interiors and appliances, oil containers, gas cylinders, bin bags full of rotting food, discarded gloves, masks of different forms and single-use plastics have all been reported to have been found.

Herald analysis has revealed that 14 of Scotland's local authorities have cut the picking up of recycling since the lockdown and seven have admitted reducing the frequency of collection.

Some 13 councils have said they have stopped collecting garden refuse and three local authorities – Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde and Fife – have had to cut the frequency of general waste collections.

Nearly all recycling centres have been closed since the lockdown.

West Dunbartonshire Council is the only council to have cut the frequency of the general waste pick-up and has stopped picking up garden waste and recycling.

Both Glasgow and Edinburgh councils have made cuts to the collection of garden refuse and recycling.

Martin Montague, creator of the free ClearWaste.com website and app, says there has been a huge uplift in fly-tipping since lockdown began.

He said: "Lots of people are using lockdown as a time to do DIY and then they have stuff to get rid of but they just need to keep hold of it until the tips reopen.

"What they mustn't do is find someone on social media who says they will take rubbish away for a bit of cash as it's highly likely it will be fly-tipped.

"It'll then costs taxpayers hundreds of pounds to clear up and if it can be traced back to the householder they are likely to be fined, as it's their responsibility to only use licensed waste removal companies.

"There have been some terrible examples of fly-tipping in Scotland over the past week. A huge pile of car tyres has been dumped down a track in Maryfield near Lossiemouth, someone dumped and then set fire to a caravan near Cults, and in Glasgow, someone has dumped a pile of rubbish, completely blocking a path.

"It's completely unacceptable and the authorities should be using the full force of the law to prosecute fly-tippers."

He said that in 2017-18 the Scottish Government reported just six successful prosecutions, compared with 18 in 2014-15, yet taxpayers in Scotland pay £53m every year to clear up litter and fly-tipping, "money which could be spent on public services".

"Much more needs to be done to stop these criminals who blight our towns, cities and countryside," he said.

Scottish Countryside Alliance director Jamie Stewart said: “It should go without saying that driving to the Scottish countryside to dump waste is not essential travel and it is incredibly damaging for the environment.

"We would ask the Scottish Government to work with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and local authorities to carefully consider how recycling and other larger waste products may be legally disposed during the crisis period and ask the public that when carrying out any household activity that could generate excess rubbish, to consider it in line with the collection guidance from their local authority."

South Scotland MSP Emma Harper has lodged a motion with the Scottish Parliament asking for the concern to be expressed about an increase in fly-tipping in Scottish communities.

Fly-tipping in Scotland is a criminal offence and those who are caught can be fined up to £200 and can receive a criminal conviction.

She believes only one in every 3,000 people who commit the offence is prosecuted.

She called on the public to "be responsible when disposing of their waste", not to fly-tip or dispose of waste inappropriately, and to contact their local authority should they have any questions or concerns about waste collections or the disposal of other waste while many council-run recycling centres are closed.

Today, Zero Waste Scotland, SEPA, the convention of Scottish Local Authorities and the Scottish Government have launched a campaign to raise awareness of changes to local waste collections, providing guidance and directing people to up-date-information.

The new website – managingourwaste.scot – will give householders and businesses updates and guidance on how to manage waste. Local authority websites will continue to provide the latest updates on local service changes.

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “Zero Waste Scotland is working with key partners to communicate changes to householders and businesses in Scotland in the meantime. We’d encourage everyone to visit the campaign website to find out how they can best manage their waste.”

Terry A'Hearn, chief executive of SEPA, said: “Now more than ever, we need to recognise the responsibility we have for the waste we produce, store, transport and dispose of. We all have a role to play in managing our waste during this period."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “During this national crisis, councils and private contractors have had to temporarily reduce or suspend some services due to staff shortages and a need to prioritise and protect public health. These are necessary and temporary measures, and services will be reinstated once circumstances allow staff and crews to get back to full capacity.

“Flytipping is illegal, dangerous and unnecessary. Valuable resources which could be recycled are wasted, and taxpayer-funded organisations and landowners bear the cost of the clear-up. The Scottish Government has provided SEPA and local authorities with the powers to fine anyone caught flytipping, with a minimum fixed penalty of £200 and a maximum fine of £40,000.

“Now is not the time to try and get rid of large items following a spring clean – please keep them at home until recycling centres re-open and don’t be taken in by offers of cheap disposal – that’s likely to lead to others fly-tipping your items.”