People arriving in the UK could be forced to quarantine for two weeks to halt the spread of coronavirus under plans for the "second phase" of the Government's response.

It has been reproted that the government are to consider similar measures as to those rolled out in Singapore in a bid to cut off any potential rememrgence of the virus, with new rules expected to be followed at UK sea and airports.

The Mail on Sunday reports that such measure would aim to stop fresh cases arriving from abroad when the Government rolls out its “track and trace” scheme to identify and isolate new infections as the lockdown is relaxed.

The new measures could include large fines or even criminal prosecution for those who fail to remain at addresses given to authorities as their place of isolation. The proposals are thought to have been agreed with ministers and could be in place from next month.

Ministers have previously rejected such an approach, arguing it would have little impact given the low numbers coming into the UK and the rate of community transmission in the country.

It comes as the Government is coming under intense pressure from senior Tories to relax the strict social-distancing measures, amid concern at the damage they are doing to the economy.

The UK death toll in hospitals rose past 20,000 on Saturday, a bleak milestone as health officials had previously hoped that in the best case scenario they could limit this figure to 20,000 or below.

There is no end in sight for lifting lockdown measures. Despite originally setting a review date of April 13, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on April 16 that the shutdown would be extended for at least three more weeks.

The situation will be reviewed again on May 7.

At the Downing Street briefing on Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel refused to comment on what the Government’s exit strategy was, saying it would be “irresponsible” to get people’s hopes up.