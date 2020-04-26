Readers have been quick to voice their opinion after it was reported that Nicola Sturgeon missed six emergency coronavirus Cobra meetings.

According to reports in The Sunday Mail, the First Minister skipped the crucial UK Government meetings and did not attend her first until March 2 - the same day the first case of the virus was confirmed in Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The First Minister has been chairing meetings of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee, our equivalent of Cobra, since January 29.

“The Scottish Government has been represented at all Cobra ministerial meetings on coronavirus that we have been invited to. We often receive only limited advance notice of such meetings.”

Last week the SNP Westminister leader criticised Boris Johnson after it was revealed he missed five Cobra meetings.

Many readers voiced concern that the First Minister had missed the meetings while others defended the decision.

John Davidson wrote: "Fact is she was at times given a days notice to which she could not attend as prior arrangements had been organised. A representative for the Scottish Government was in her place."

Richard Richardson commented: "Worth noting he UK government made no attempt to score points by revealing Sturgeons non-attendance at Cobra meetings at the time when Johnsons non-attendance became known. The non-attendance initially by both Johnson and Sturgeon is further evidence that both severely underestimated the seriousness of the threat that Covid19 presented."

Writing in the comment section Susan Randle asked:"Why did Blackford call Boris' non-attendance "jaw-dropping"?

Keith Ambler wrote: "If this is true how embarrassing for Blackford who now has to criticise his leader in public as he did the PM."

Derek Miller commented: "Both the PM and FM missed Cobra meetings. In all instances, they were represented by capable deputies who, presumably, briefed them on outcomes. There is nothing to get excited about. Having lambasted Boris, Mr Blackford has made a bit of a fool of himself. It'll teach him from playing petty politics in this most challenging of eras."