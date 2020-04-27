DOMINIC Cummings, the controversial senior adviser of the Prime Minister, has once again been placed firmly in the middle of an ethical maelstrom with the news that he has attended meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

This independent group, whose membership remains a closely guarded secret, finds itself centre stage at present due to the ongoing critical issues linked to the Coronavirus. The fact that Mr Cummings and his fellow Vote Leave strategist, Ben Warner, appear to have taken part in SAGE deliberations must be of serious concern to anyone who believes in an open-minded and independent group “following the science” and arriving at decisions concerning the virus for the common good and not tainted with political overtones.

From all accounts it would seem that Mr Cummings has been an active participant in discussions and decision-making rather than simply an interested observer. This becomes more sinister and of grave concern when you consider his well-publicised contempt for the NHS, record of electoral fraud and more than a passing interest in the field of eugenics. Mr Cummings was allegedly an advocate of a herd immunity strategy for the UK in early March, which was mirrored by the Prime Minister’s “ take it on the chin” ramblings as the Government tried to figure out how to cope with the virus without losing support or damaging the economy. In short, Mr Cummings’s presence on SAGE whilst denying a place for the chief medical officers of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales is firm evidence that the Conservative Government is placing unfair political pressure on the group to ensure the science matches their political message both for the pre and post- lockdown periods.

The First Minister has opened discussions about what a gradual ending to the lockdown may look like in the weeks and months ahead whilst at the same time, influential Conservative groups like the 1922 Committee has stressed that businesses must be allowed to restart the economy as soon as possible, even if there remains a significant tangible risk to life. Government pressure on our experts must not sacrifice lives for party ideology and wealth creation. Economies bounce back but, sadly, people do not.

Whilst Nicola Sturgeon has talked of using Angela Merkel’s Germany as a model in future planning, the Prime Minister's first post-individual virus communication was with President Trump, a public advocate of disinfectant injections to cure the virus.

It may well be time for Scotland to diverge from the UK Government in easing the lockdown in the immediate future. I trust that the Scottish Government will take difficult decisions based on the science available and for the welfare of the people. I have no such confidence in Mr Johnson or his amoral colleagues and advisers.

Owen Kelly, Stirling.

THE SNP's Commons leader, Ian Blackford, was arguably correct to criticise Boris Johnson for missing five Cobra meetings earlier in the year. What therefore will be his response to Nicola Sturgeon missing six such meetings in January and February?

She seemingly felt it more important to be playing netball or popping into a primary school – all self-publicised on social media. Ms Sturgeon's spokesperson complains she sometimes doesn't have much notice of the crucial meetings. Ms Sturgeon: more than 200,000 people have died from Covid-19 so far across the world –worth some last minute diary rearrangement?

Martin Redfern, Edinburgh EH10.

NICOLA Sturgeon made it clear in the days leading up to last Thursday's press briefing that she would not be able to publish definite times and details about Scotland's journey out of lockdown, and I am sure that none of the grown-ups Ms Sturgeon was addressing expected her to suddenly pull up the shutters on our shops and and open all the pubs.

I must disagree with Allan Thompson (Letters, April 25) when he accuses Ms Sturgeon of talking a lot but saying nothing. She made it clear that any steps which would be taken would be small and tentative, and that she was not going to take chances with the lives and health of Scotland's people. She did say that possible initiatives might allow some pupils to return to school, in a safe and phased way, and that some businesses might be allowed to re-open if they could guarantee the two-metres-apart rule. The First Minister also urged people to read Coronavirus (Covid 19): Framework for Decision Making which is on the Scottish Government Website, and sets out the approach which will guide Ms Sturgeon and her government's decisions on transitioning out of lockdown.

In opening this conversation with the public, Ms Sturgeon offered us all some hope, and the prospect of a light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

DIED "with" Covid-19, or died "of/from/due to" it? I am getting confused.

Until recently I thought the difference was made clear by the adage that more men die with prostate cancer than of it, and that sloppy reporting in the media was to blame for the blurring of the line.

But now it appears the health authorities themselves, and not only in the UK, have questions to answer; their political masters too.

For example, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator has admitted to counting deaths as Covid-19 that really had other causes: “If someone dies with Covid-19, we are counting that as a Covid-19 death.” Which means the number of those really dying of it is much lower.

So why the trashing of our economy through this excessive lockdown? Sweden has 33 per cent fewer deaths per million than the UK, despite its light-touch measures. Is our Government perhaps on a power high, enjoying curtailing civil liberties such as being out without "reasonable excuse", while some of their class have been rumbled ignoring the instruction?

In the winter of 2014/2015, England alone lost 28,330 people to the flu, yet neither the Government nor the media batted an eyelid. All businesses and shops remained open, as did schools, restaurants, charities, churches, parks, and everywhere else.

If Westminster and Holyrood persist with their stubborn, inflexible diktats, the long-term effect on public health will be far worse than the virus. Only a healthy economy can finance a sound NHS.

George Morton, Rosyth.

WHILST accepting the requirement to adhere to the guidelines in order to keep us safe from this horrific virus, I must point out the serious and obvious inconsistencies emanating from Government with regard to those guidelines.

For instance, prior to the lockdown, it was possible to play golf in wide open spaces in the fresh air and it was easy to adhere to the social distancing and yet, at the time of writing, golf courses are closed (why?)

I have just visited our local B&Q store, which is open to the public with adherence to social distancing measures and this obviously involved shopping in an enclosed area which, with due care, presented absolutely no problem at all.

There are many other examples of such inconsistency which the Governments (Scottish and UK) fail to recognise and this is not conducive to good mental health with such unnecessary and illogical confinement being forced upon us.

Unless and until good common-sense prevails, I fear that we could be heading towards civil unrest and disobedience on a major scale. Are you listening, Nicola Sturgeon?

James F McGilvray, Edinburgh EH21.

I FULLY understand, and completely accept, the need for the ongoing lockdown, and I follow all the rules as set out by the Scottish Government.

But there is no advice coming out of the Government other than "stay home" or ‘self-isolate’, to protect our Health Service.

After four weeks, even minor illnesses or irritations are becoming a major issue and there is no advice on how to deal with any of these. How can anyone deal with foot issues, dental problems, eye irritations or back pain if we have no access to chiropodists, dental practitioners, opticians or chiropractors because they are not allowed to go about their normal businesses? With very little access to our GPs, and the pharmacist no longer in a position to offer helpful advice or remedies, how are we expected to cope with worsening "minor" health problems?

These are issues that need to be addressed in the very near term, and with a high degree of urgency, or the lock down is going to lead to an epidemic of illnesses that need not have developed if properly treated.

We need targeted advice and help.

Francis Deigman, Erskine.

TO all those whinging about the economic damage being caused by the Covid-19 shutdown: maybe, just maybe, if we hadn't made the economy take first and foremost priority over everything else in our lives, we wouldn't be in the current mess we're in right now?

Previous generations can plead ignorance, but – especially after recent "near misses" with H1N1 and SARS – in an age of mass literacy and the internet, for these events to happen on our generation's watch is unforgivable.

When all this is over, if once more we place "the economy" – the omnipotent god of the godless – on the highest pedestal exalted and above all other considerations, cutting corners and turning blind eyes to risks for the sake of "the ", we'll deserve a worse pandemic than this with bells on.

Mark Boyle, Johnstone.

NEW Zealanders shared the UK's relief when Prime Minister Johnson came out of intensive care, and we were proud when he singled out a Kiwi nurse, Jenny, and her Portuguese colleague, Luís, for their skill and dedication. The New Zealand health system has many fine nurses who would like the experience of working with the NHS in Scotland, where, like my daughter, they have family links.

The irony of Mr Johnson’s heartfelt praise is that the UK's nurse registration requirements are so tough as to put off many qualified and experienced Kiwi nurses from even trying.

The application fee of NZ$3000 is a month’s salary; the language test is notorious for failing even those who communicate very well in their native English; and the practical competency test must be taken in the UK. As a result, the NHS has missed out on many fine Jennys. Other countries, including the Republic of Ireland, are more welcoming. A change in the UK’s system would be a fine thing to come from this tragic pandemic.

Dr Richard Gordon, Christchurch, New Zealand.

