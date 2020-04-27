Some countries are now easing strict lockdown conditions as the world continues to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The global death toll stands at more than 200,000, with close to three million people having been infected worldwide.

The UK remains in lockdown with social distancing in place for essential workers and for those who go outside either for exercise or essential shopping. But how does the UK differ from other countries across the world?

As countries weigh up the risk of a fresh wave of virus cases against the need to kick-start their economies, here is the lockdown status in several nations.

ITALY

There were some encouraging signs for Italy as it recorded the lowest 24-hour number of deaths since mid-March, with 260.

Seven weeks into a strict lockdown, Premier Giuseppe Conte has laid out a timetable for getting back to normal.

He announced that factories, construction sites and wholesale supply businesses can resume activity as soon as they put safety measures in place against the virus.

Mr Conte also said that starting from May 4, parks and gardens will reopen, funerals will be allowed, athletes can resume training, and people will be able to visit relatives living in the same region.

If all goes well, stores and museums will reopen on May 18, with restaurants, cafes and salons to follow on June 1.

Workers line up at safe distance, helped by marks painted on the ground, before going through a thermo scan check at the entrance of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants of Mirafiori (AP)

SPAIN

Children have been allowed to go outside for the first time in six weeks.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to present a detailed plan for the “de-escalation” of Spain’s lockdown, but said the scheme would be cautious.

UNITED STATES

Governors in states including hard-hit New York and Michigan are keeping stay-at-home restrictions in place until at least mid-May, while their counterparts in places such as Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska are allowing certain businesses to reopen.

The split in approaches to reopening states has often been along partisan lines.

Governor Jared Polis, left, talks with Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado (AP)

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, told Fox News that with hospital admissions dropping in his state, he will reopen churches and restaurant dining on Friday, with social-distancing guidelines in place.

However, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, told ABC that her state is not ready and needs more robust testing, community tracing and a plan for isolating people who get sick.

NEW ZEALAND

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is preparing to ease rules on a strict lockdown put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The country reported five new Covid-19 cases on Monday but has not seen widespread community transmission, and will allow a partial reopening of the economy.

Ms Ardern said the country has so far managed to avoid the worst scenarios for an outbreak, but would continue to hunt down the last few cases.

From midnight on Monday, certain businesses such as construction will be allowed to reopen, but social distancing rules will still apply.

(PA Graphics)

SOUTH KOREA

The government is looking at reopening schools as the number of cases begins to tail off.

Authorities reported 10 new cases on Monday, the 26th straight day where this number has been in double figures.

Using an active test-and-quarantine programme, South Korea has so far managed to slow its outbreak without imposing lockdowns or business bans.

However, schools have been closed, with remote-learning programmes set up in their place.

Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun has ordered education officials to prepare measures to ensure hygiene and enforce distancing between pupils in order for the government to announce a timeline for reopening schools no later than early May.

Austrian soldiers wear protective face masks during a military ceremony (AP)

CZECH REPUBLIC

Restrictions are being relaxed, with stores with a surface of up to 2,500 square metres (26,900 square feet) being allowed to open.

Zoos and botanical parks, fitness centres and driving schools are back to business. Public gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, up from two.

The government rules on social distancing and mandatory face masks remain in place.

A woman working for the regional public transport company offers face masks in the main train station in Frankfurt (AP)

THAILAND

The government is considering easing some restrictions.

State planning agencies said a proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet on Tuesday for easing restrictions.

Measures currently in place include a nationwide 10pm-4am curfew, the closure of malls, and restaurants being restricted to takeaway and home delivery services. A ban on incoming international commercial passenger flights was extended on Monday through to the end of May.

A state of emergency will be extended through to May, allowing the government to continue implementing measures outside the normal legal framework to combat Covid-19.

A woman in her graduation gown is photographed in the middle of an empty street at the University of Kansas (AP)

AUSTRALIA

More than a million people have downloaded a smartphone app designed to accelerate contact tracing for coronavirus, despite some privacy concerns.

Government officials intend to rush legislation through parliament to outlaw the use of collected data for purposes other than tracing people who might have Covid-19.

Officials have also promised to release the app’s source code within two weeks so that independent analysts can better understand its privacy implications.

The government says at least 40% of the Australian population needs to take up the technology, based on Singapore’s TraceTogether app, for it to be effective.

The government hopes the app will enable Australia to safely reopen the economy by enabling health officials to quickly identify and contain new outbreaks.

Australia will resume non-urgent surgeries this week for the first time since March 27 as confidence grows that hospitals will not be overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases.

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe (AP)

JAPAN

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border controls, with infections continuing to spread.

Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world.

The additional step regarding the 14 countries will take effect on Wednesday, Mr Abe said.

The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May.

Japan is under a month-long state of emergency due to last until to May 6. Officials and experts are gauging its effect and considering whether to extend the measure.