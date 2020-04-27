SCOTS have been warned to take care on the roads and while carrying out DIY projects after a spike in accidents during the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Gregor Smith, the interim chief medical officer, said doctors were reporting a rise in causes of trauma after accidents or "risk-taking behaviours".

It came as he repeated assurances that the NHS is open as usual for those experiencing symptoms such as chest pain or rapid weight loss.

Speaking during the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing, he added: "But I also need your help today.

"When I've been speaking to colleagues, they've also told me that we've seen more cases of people presenting with trauma after accidents or risk-taking behaviours.

"I'm sure that many of these will be avoidable.

"As an example, there are more people using cycling as a way of travelling just now, and if I can make a plea to all road users – whether on a bike or in a car – to be especially mindful of each other on the roads.

"Similarly, if you're tackling new projects at home or in the garden that you've been putting off until now, please take care and make sure that you're following all the guidance necessary when you're working at height or with electrical tools.

"Anything we can do together to reduce the impact on NHS services just now is appreciated and welcome."