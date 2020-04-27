NICOLA Sturgeon has urged Scots to take part in a minute's silence tomorrow to honour frontline health and care workers.

The First Minister said the move would provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives while trying to save others.

She made the call during the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Tomorrow on International Workers' Memorial Day, the Scottish Government will join a minute's silence at 11am to honour those frontline workers, particularly, though of course not exclusively, health and care workers, who have sadly lost their lives while working to tackle this pandemic.

"I invite all of you at home and those taking part in essential work across the country, to join us at that time tomorrow.

"The silence will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others, and it will be a further reminder that of all the duties government bears during a situation like this, the most vital is our obligation to help keep care and health workers safe.

"I want to stress again today that I and the Scottish Government are acutely aware of that responsibility and will work each and every day to do everything we can to fulfil that obligation."