THE ENGLISH Premier League is aiming to return sooner than expected - as it emerged they are holding urgent talks with the government.

It has led to hopes that behind-closed-doors football could be available to TV viewers while lockdown remains in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who returned to work after being laid low for weeks after being struck down by coronavirus, insisted there would be no shortcuts taken over the UK's exit coronavirus strategy.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport secretary Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons that he is speaking with EPL executives about a plan to bring football back to the public sooner than expected.

He said: “I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community.

“But, of course, any such moves would have to be consistent with public health guidance.”

Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham have opened their training grounds to players for individual work on Monday.

The league is hopeful of a potential June 8 restart and finishing at the end of July to fit in with Uefa's European competition plans. This would require full training to begin by 18 May.

Clubs will meet on Friday to discuss options for the restart.

It comes as details emerge of a cross-sport working group set-up to discuss options for returning to training.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic and all clubs remain committed to playing this season's 92 remaining fixtures.

All games are expected to be held behind closed doors and the league is considering making some available on free-to-air TV.

Sport will only resume when the government is satisfied its own measures are in place.

The Premier League, along with other sports, will have to meet specific criteria before a return including testing arrangements for participants, paid for by sporting authorities or clubs, and ensuring measures are in place to avoid fans gathering outside matches.

It has yet to be decided whether games will resume at approved stadiums, or at a neutral venue such as St George's Park.