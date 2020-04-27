Virgin Media customers have been hit by a major outage which has wiped out WiFi across the UK.

The website Down Detector, which monitors outages and website crashes, received reports across Scotland, England and Wales.

The problems started just after 5pm, with Glasgow and Edinburgh badly affected.

On Twitter, Virgin customers said their internet connections had been brought down.

"Looks like Virgin Media internet just died for the whole of the UK... thats kinda mad," tweeted professional gamer Tom Syndicate.

"Whichever employee at Virgin Media is doing the 'Flick the Switch' Tik Tok challenge.. can you please stop," he added.

When you're stuck in the house and Virgin Media goes down pic.twitter.com/rAmxcnTEzW — Joe (@JoeEFC_1878_) April 27, 2020

If Virgin Media was a person pic.twitter.com/X0mkBU7alL — EllisJay (@DeadPanEllis) April 27, 2020

Cod players on virgin media rn pic.twitter.com/2E6M9v6Ogt — W2 (@yxngW2) April 27, 2020

"When I die, you lot better get Virgin Media Wifi to sponsor my funeral so they can let me down one last time," one Twitter user roared.

A Virgin Media spokesperson claimed the problem had now been fixed and said: “We’re currently investigating an intermittent broadband issue that lasted for a very short period of time earlier this evening.

"While services are currently back up and running, our teams are looking into the problem and will work flat out to fix it. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”