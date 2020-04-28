Virgin Media have said they have resolved their broadband issue after their network went down, however, some broadband customers have claimed they are still experiencing issues with their internet connection.

Users across the UK complained of intermittent service on Monday evening, with apparent connectivity dropouts every so often.

The problems started just after 5pm yesterday, with Glasgow and Edinburgh badly affected.

Though more people are at home during lockdown, relying on broadband services for home working and entertainment, Virgin Media said the issue was not a result of increased usage or a lack of capacity.

A spokesman said it had been fixed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Virgin Media goes down as mysterious outage wipes out WiFi across the UK

The company tweeted: "The issue was fixed in the early hours of this morning. It was not caused by a spike in usage or a lack of network capacity. We know how frustrating this was for everyone and we’re really sorry for the disruption caused."

Down Detector is still showing that the network is down across much of the UK however.

An image from DownDectector

“We know how frustrating this was for customers and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.

I still have an issue – no internet at all for any of our users in the house — Hsaka AA (@smakash123) April 28, 2020

@virginmedia when can I have some working internet? — Adam Fletcher 🌳 (@adamfletcher03) April 28, 2020

While some customers said their service was running as normal on Tuesday, others claimed they were still experiencing problems.

One user said on Twitter: “I still have an issue – no internet at all for any of our users in the house.”

Another wrote: “Virgin Media is still playing up? Good thing I don’t need to use the Internet extensively for work… OH WAIT.”

Anyone else's still not working? 🤔 — kkizzey (@kirstymartin20) April 28, 2020

Virgin Media is still playing up? Good thing I don't need to use the Internet extensively for work… OH WAIT — Matthew Williams (@MatthewW1991) April 28, 2020

The cause of the intermittent outage was not clear. The issue is causing broadband connectivity to drop for a few minutes before returning again.