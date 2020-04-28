THE country has paid its respects with a minute’s silence to the more than 100 key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

People across the UK paused for a minute in sombre tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the front line, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

Boris Johnson, who has just returned to work after recovering from Covid-19, joined the countrywide commemoration from the Cabinet Office in Downing St alongside Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, and Sir Mark Sedwill, the Cabinet Secretary. In Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon marked the event at St Andrew's House.

The nationwide tribute had been campaigned for by the public service union Unison together with the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing.

Dame Donna Kinnair, the RCN’s General Secretary, said: "I am heartened to hear how many people took part in the minute's silence to honour the memory of staff who have tragically died during the pandemic.

"We thought it was important to pay tribute publicly to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and I am proud that so many took the time to do so this morning."

She issued an urgent call for protection of workers, saying the death toll must not be allowed to rise further.

"An even greater task now remains: to stop more joining the tragic number of those who have died. All key workers, healthcare staff among them, must be afforded the greatest protection," added Dame Donna.

Staff at various healthcare sites gathered safely where they could to remember colleagues.

Carers and bus drivers are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

In a snapshot of how the silence was being marked across the UK:

*flags were flown at half-mast from Chorley and Royal Preston Hospitals;

*underground and bus networks in London were to be brought to a halt for the silence as the workforce honoured its colleagues;

*in Northern Ireland, staff in the emergency department of the Ulster Hospital planned to form a guard of honour in the corridor "to show solidarity” with their colleagues and

*in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford and Health Minister Vaughan Gething were expected to mark the silence at the Welsh Government headquarters in Cardiff.

Tuesday's silence - held on International Workers' Memorial Day - was in stark contrast to the enthusiastic, loud clapping which has become a weekly focal point across the UK.

Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief Executive of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, said: "Our tribute in silence today is as important as the noisy cheering for the NHS, social care and key workers on a Thursday evening."

The Society of Occupational Medicine, whose members include more than 1,700 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and technicians, has said the goal should be zero work-caused fatalities.

It is calling for the Government to prevent any further work-related deaths and for employers to carry out risk assessments so people can safely return to their jobs whenever the lockdown is eased.