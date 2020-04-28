THE Scottish Labour MSP sacked for briefing against leader Richard Leonard has been brought in from the cold after 18 months to serve as his finance spokesperson.

Moderate Jackie Baillie received the promotion in a mini-shadow cabinet reshuffle.

Her return to the Holyrood front bench follows her election as Scottish Labour’s deputy leader earlier this month in a hard-fought race against left-winger Matt Kerr.

Ms Baillie, the MSP for Dumbarton, and one of only three Labour constituency MSPs, was fired by Mr Leonard in October 2018, when she held the economy brief.

She and Labour’s then health spokesman Anas Sarwar were axed after being accused of undermining Mr Leonard’s leadership.

Mr Sarwar said at the time that he was “deeply disappointed” said had learned about it via Twitter as he was leading for Labour in a health debate in the Holyrood chamber.

Ms Baillie replaces the Highlands MSP Rhoda Grant at finance, who will now be Labour’s chief whip while also covering for poverty, employment, retirement and inequality.

An MSP since 1999, she was a member of First Minister Donald Dewar’s first government as deputy minister of communities at the outset of the Scottish Parliament.

She was also social justice minister under First Minister Henry McLeish.

With the Faslane nuclear base a major employer in her constituency, she is staunchly pro-Union and was a board member of the Better Campaign in the 2014 referendum.

She flatly opposes a second referendum.

Mr Leonard also opposes Indyref2 in principle, but accepts the SNP would have a mandate for one if it won a majority at the 2021 Holyrood election.