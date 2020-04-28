SCOTS should consider wearing face coverings when they visit shops or use public transport to protect against coronavirus, the Scottish Government has said.

New guidance suggests "there may be some benefit" to coverings such as scarves in enclosed spaces.

But Nicola Sturgeon said the coverings were not being made mandatory due to the relatively weak evidence around them.

At Westminster, the UK Government's expert advisory group SAGE has come to its recommendation on the use of face masks and coverings and has handed it to Boris Johnson and his colleagues but as yet there has been no announcement of a decision. One could come later this week.

The guidance, published on the Scottish Government website, says: "Physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene, are the most important and effective measures we can all adopt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Therefore the wearing of facial coverings must not be used as an alternative to any of these other precautions.

"The evidence on the use of face coverings is limited but there may be some benefit in wearing a facial covering when you leave the house and enter enclosed spaces, especially where physical distancing is more difficult and where there is a risk of close contact with multiple people you do not usually meet.

"Examples include, traveling on public transport or entering a food shop where it is not always possible to maintain a two metre distance from another customer.

"There is no evidence to suggest there might be a benefit outdoors, unless in an unavoidable crowded situation, where there may be some benefit

"As some people can have the virus but experience no symptoms (asymptomatic infection), wearing a face covering in the situations outlined above may provide some level of protection against transmission to other people in close proximity.

"However, it remains the case that anyone with symptoms and all members of their household (whether they have symptoms or not), must self-isolate and adhere to the guidance on individual and household isolation on NHS Inform.

"By face coverings we do not mean the wearing of a surgical or other medical grade mask but a facial covering of the mouth and nose, that is made of cloth or other textiles and through which you can breathe, for example a scarf.

"When applying or removing the covering, it is important that you wash your hands first and avoid touching your face.

"After each use, you must wash the face covering at 60 degrees centigrade or dispose of safely.

"Face coverings should not be used for children under the age of two years.

"We are recommending that you consider using face coverings in the limited circumstances described above as a precautionary measure.

"Given that the evidence of impact on transmission is relatively weak, the public use of facial coverings is not being made mandatory and will not be enforced at this stage.

"However, we will keep this guidance under ongoing review as we consider any easing of lockdown restrictions in the weeks ahead."

Meanwhile, Downing St hinted that the UK Government might soon follow suit south of the border on guidance on face coverings in public places.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said SAGE, the expert group advising Whitehall on the pandemic, had drawn up advice and this had been given to UK ministers. “Once any decision has been reached, we will announce it publicly.”

Asked if the First Minister’s announcement was helpful to the four-nation strategy to the outbreak and if it signalled a growing divergence of approach to it between Scotland and England, the spokesman said: “There have been points in the response so far where announcements have been made at ever so slightly different times but by and large we have moved forward with a single four-nations’ approach.

“The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all said this seems to be the case and we would agree with that and we continue to work closely with them.”

It was pointed out how Ms Sturgeon had been a few hours ahead of London when she announced school closures, did that mean the UK Government would be following suit later today on the issue of wearing face coverings in public places, the spokesman was asked.

“I’m not expecting anything today, no,” he replied.