A Scottish health board has issued an emergency call for staff to work in care homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Greater Glasgow And Clyde has sent out messages offering shifts at sites across the West of Scotland.

Care workers are fighting on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, with the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland showing that one-third of the nation's coronavirus-linked deaths happened in homes.

Half of care homes in Scotland have now had a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman revealed today.

A spokeswoman for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde told The Herald: "These are challenging times for all health and social care staff including those working in other care settings. We also appreciate any anxiety experienced by care home residents, those needing care at home, their loved ones and the staff working within these settings.

"NHSGGC, together with all other Boards in Scotland, has been asked to oversee the provision of local support and assurance to all care homes so that they can continue to provide a safe setting for their residents and staff throughout the COVID-19 incident."

The health board confirmed it had asked "bank workers" if they would be interested in taking shifts at homes.

However, these contractors have not yet asked for shifts at the crisis-hit care homes.

"We have asked our Bank Workers if they would be interested in volunteering to provide support to care homes in the event that this may be required in the future," the spokeswoman added.

"While no shift requests have currently been identified to the NHS, we are pleased with the positive response.

"We applaud our colleagues working timelessly and compassionately in very difficult circumstances and want to be able to help our care home partners, should the need arise."

There have been 537 deaths linked to coronavirus recorded between April 13-19 in care settings, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman revealed today.

She stressed further measures are being put in place to protect residents and staff, along with “top-up and emergency” provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Scottish Government.

She said: “NHS directors of public health are now providing enhanced clinical leadership and have contacted every care home in Scotland.

“They are assessing how each home is managing infection control, staffing, training, physical distancing and testing.

“We have provided a direct delivery of PPE to care homes, and have worked with local partners to significantly improve the operation of local PPE hubs.”

She added: “Because the supply of PPE is primarily the responsibility of care home providers in both the private and the public sector, we will continue to provide both top-up and emergency provision to ensure staff have what they need and the and the residents have that protection.

“Work is also under way to ensure that all Covid-19 patients being discharged from hospital should provide two negative tests before discharge and that all new admissions to care homes and all residents who are symptomatic should be tested, and those new admissions should be isolated for 14 days.”