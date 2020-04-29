The University of Glasgow has been awarded more than £1m by the Scottish Government to fund crucial Covid-19 research projects.

Fifteen Scottish universities and research institutions will share from the £5 million fund set out by the Scottish Government's Chief Scientist Office in a rapid response call aimed at increasing the understanding of the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers at University of Glasgow will now be looking into key areas, which include treatment for the virus, underlying health conditions, secondary infections and the long terms effects of social distancing on the population.

The work will contribute to global efforts to combat the virus and its wider effects.

Professor Iain McInnes, Director of the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Infection, Immunity and Inflammation, said: “I am delighted that scientists at the University of Glasgow are able to contribute so greatly to this rapid research call by the Scottish Government.

“It is vitally important that we understand as much as we can about this virus, including how we can successfully treat it, and the effect it is having on patients.

"It is also important that we understand the wider impacts of the pandemic, and I am certain our world-leading researchers will be able to provide key insights that will help the global fight against this disease.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Scotland is home to some of the most respected researchers and scientists in the world.

"COVID-19 is the biggest challenge we have faced in our lifetimes and it is vital that we capture the potential of the extraordinarily strong research base here to contribute to the global efforts to tackle and mitigate the impact of it.

“I know many academics are already thinking about how their research can be used during this national and international emergency. This funding enables universities and research institutions to immediately draw on the very best science and methodologies available to build on our understanding of this virus, develop new treatments, stop infection and support people’s mental and physical health.”

Chief Scientist for Health Professor David Crossman said: “The range of projects – both scientific subject areas and the different research institutions - that are receiving funding will help us understand many aspects of this terrible disease. The projects selected for funding all aim to give results as quickly as possible.

“Scotland is in a strong position to undertake clinical research and the response from universities and research institution to this COVID-19 research call emphatically reinforces that view.”