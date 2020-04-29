BORIS Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple have announced.

The news marks another dramatic development in the Prime Minister’s personal journey during the past few weeks; just 24 days ago he was being admitted to St Thomas’s Hospital in London for coronavirus and spent three days in its intensive care unit when his life was in the balance.

It is understood the PM was present throughout the birth, which took place in an unidentified NHS hospital in London.

He has previously said that he would take two weeks' paternity leave once the baby was born.

A spokeswoman for Mr Johnson, 55, and his partner said both mother and baby were "doing very well" after the birth in a London hospital this morning.

The spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

The news explains why No 10 had been so coy in the last 24 hours about whether or not Mr Johnson would take Prime Minister’s Questions at noon. It is thought Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, who stood in for the PM while he recuperated from the effects of coronavirus, will stand in for him again at the Commons dispatch box this afternoon.

As the news broke, there was a tide of well wishes.

Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, said he was "absolutely delighted" and "thrilled" by the birth of his grandson.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, declared: “Some good news - sending congratulations to Carrie and the PM. And wishing health and happiness to the wee one.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, said: "On behalf of everyone in the House of Commons, may I say congratulations to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son. Such happy news amid so much uncertainty – 2020 is certainly a year they will never forget. "

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

Sir Ed Davey, the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "Many congratulations to the PM & Carrie Symonds on the birth of their son!"

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, tweeted: "Congratulations and prayers for @BorisJohnson and @CarrieSymonds as they welcome their son into the world. Wishing them every blessing and happiness."

Several Cabinet colleagues took to Twitter to add their congratulations.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!"

Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory Party leader, tweeted: "Congratulations @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds such wonderful news! Baby boy!"

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Great to hear Downing Street is getting a new resident. "Congratulations to @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on the birth of their son."

Sajid Javid, the former Chancellor, tweeted: "Congratulations @carriesymonds @BorisJohnson. Such wonderful uplifting news!"

It remains unclear whether the new baby is Mr Johnson’s seventh or eighth child. In 2019 during a radio interview, he dodged a question on how many children he had.