LABOUR has demanded that the findings of the official inquiry into allegations that Home Secretary Priti Patel bullied officials must be made public "as soon as possible".

A Cabinet Office investigation was launched over claims that she belittled colleagues and clashed with senior officials in three different departments.

There has been no official comment on whether the inquiry has concluded but multiple reports say she has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code.

On Monday, No 10 was asked about the inquiry into Ms Patel and said it would be concluded “in due course”.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman, asked if the official report would be published, replied: “I don’t think we committed to doing that, no.” He added: “We will set out details of its findings once it’s concluded.”

Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office Minister, has received a letter from his opposite number at Labour, Rachel Reeves, and Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Shadow Home Secretary, calling for transparency.

"At a time when additional powers are being assumed by the Government, the imperative that the public are completely assured of the conduct of senior ministers is even greater," they wrote.

"As a result, we are calling on you to ensure that the findings of the inquiry are published as soon as possible. Parliament should also be updated this week about the progress of the inquiry and the timing of its completion."

Labour said the letter was sent last week and no response had yet been received.

Ms Patel is still facing legal action by Sir Philip Rutnam, the former top civil servant in her department, who is claiming "constructive dismissal" at an employment tribunal.

Sir Philip, who was the Home Office's Permanent Secretary, quit earlier this year accusing Ms Patel of a "vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign" against him.

Ms Patel expressed concern at the "false" claims and allies described her as a "demanding" boss but not a bully.

Dave Penman, who is supporting Sir Philip as General Secretary of the FDA civil servants' union, raised his concerns over reports that the Cabinet Office investigation had quietly concluded.

He said it was "suspicious" that the news surfaced shortly before her appearance before the Commons Home Affairs Committee this morning, where she will be questioned about her department's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The ministerial code was never really intended to deal with these sorts of issues like bullying and harassment, it was for things like conflicts of interest from ministers,” said Mr Penman.

"It doesn't equate to any normal bullying and harassment process any significant employer would have or would apply to anyone else in the civil service.

"The whole process is a relic from a bygone age and what we need is an independent and transparent process where ministers can be held to account for their behaviour or exonerated quickly and publicly if there's nothing there," he added.