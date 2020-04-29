THERE are significant concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on public transport after the lockdown is lifted, Scotland's Environment Secretary has said.

Roseanna Cunningham said there is no doubt global emissions have fallen in recent weeks, while wildlife has moved back into towns and cities.

But she stressed the wider picture is more complicated, and warned of "unintended consequences" around public transport.

She said: "I would have a significant concern about the impact on public transport as we try to get back to some semblance of normality, and whether or not there is a sense that people won't want to go back into mass situations, mass public transport.

"We're not quite sure yet how that might look, and that's where the potential for making a difference is a little bit more complicated than simply saying, 'It's great that there aren't cars on the road, look how clear everything is, and it's nice to get all this walking and cycling done.'

"We need to think about what happens in terms of the role of public transport now, moving forward, because there could be some very unintended consequences as a result."

Ms Cunningham made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee.

She was responding to a question from Scottish Conservative MSP Finlay Carson, who asked whether she believed the Covid-19 shutdown would have any significant impact on the UK or global climate.

Elsewhere, the minister said she had received assurances that the COP26 climate conference will still take place in Glasgow, despite being delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The global summit had been scheduled to take place in November this year, but has now been pushed back to 2021.

Ms Cunningham said: "There is as yet no indication of when that postponed date would be.

"But obviously we still have a role in Scotland, across the whole of the country and particularly in Glasgow, to ensure a successful COP26 whenever that may be.

"There is a bit of a logistics issues I think, in that so many things are now being rolled forward into 2021 – so many big international events – that 2021 looks like it might become quite a crowded calendar, and I expect that's why they've not really been able to settle on a future date."

She said ministers will publish an update on the Scottish Government's climate change plan towards the end of this year.

It was also delayed due to Covid-19.