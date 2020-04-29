DEATHS in Scottish care homes from coronavirus have overtaken those in hospitals, with one resident succumbing to the disease on average every 30 minutes last week.

The latest grim statistics from the National Records of Scotland showed the infection has been implicated in a total of at least 2,272 deaths up to April 26.

The cumulative total for Covid-19 deaths in care homes rose from 548 to 886 last week, an increase of 62%.

Since the pandemic claimed its first Scottish victim in mid-March, around of 39% people have died from Covid-19 in care homes, compared to 52% in hospitals and 9% at home or other non-institutional settings.

However after rising relentlessly, care home deaths accounted for more than half the total in the week to Sunday, while deaths in hospitals fell for a second week.

Of the 656 fatalities in which Covid-19 was recorded as a factor last week, 338 or 52% were in care homes, while 276 or 42% were in hospitals.

This averaged one Covid-19 care home death every half hour last week.

Deaths in care homes from all causes also exceeded those in hospitals for the first time, with 684 in homes last week against 633 in hospitals.

Microbiologist Professor Hugh Pennington yesterday told MSPs that Covid-19 was “on the rampage” in care homes, with a transmission rate 10 times higher than in the community.

The ratio of Covid-19 deaths in homes to deaths in hospitals has been doubling each week, from 1-to-8 in the week ending March 29, then 1-to-4, 1-to-2, 1-to-1 and is now 1.22-to-1.

Over the same period, the number of deaths in Scottish hospitals from all causes has risen by 19%, but has soared by 157% in care homes.

The accumulated total for care home deaths has risen from 240 on April 12 to 537 on April 19 and is now 886 as of April 26.

The NRS tally includes cases where suspected Covid-19 was recorded as a factor on the death certificate.

It is considered more accurate than the daily running total produced by Health Protection Scotland (HPS), which only counts laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The NRS cumulative figure was 80 per cent higher than the 1,262 deaths recorded by HPS as of April 26.

The total number of deaths from all causes registered over the week to April 26 was 1830, a drop of 81 from the previous week, but still 743, or 68%, above the five-year average.

Of the 743 above average, or ‘excess deaths’, 85% involved confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde remains the health board with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 741 registered so far, compared to 513 by April 19.

The health board’s mortality rate rose from 4.4 per 10,0000 to 6.3 per 10,000 last week.

Care homes deaths have also become more prominent in data for England and Wales compiled by the Office of National Statistics, which lags a week behind the NRS data.

The latest ONS figures showed 2000 care home deaths south of the border last week, more than doubling the cumulative total to 3096.

Statistician Sir David Spiegelhalter, of the University of Cambridge, said he thought the number of deaths in care homes and the community could now equal those in hospitals.

The number of UK deaths in hospitals alone from coronavirus so far is 21,678.

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Scotland, based on the HPS count of laboratory-confirmed cases, was 1332 yesterday.

Scottish care home owner Robert Kilgour, who founded Four Seasons Health Care 30 years ago, said the sector was “on the critical list” and needed more support from government.

He said: “We really are in the 'last chance saloon' if we want to save our social care sector.

“If our social care collapses with its 1,000 care homes, 35,000 residents and 50,000 staff - what happens to our NHS?

“Without proper and fair financial support from the Scottish Government, I fear that many Scottish care homes will close, and we will face bed blocking within Scottish hospitals at an unprecedented level.

“After this Covid-19 crisis is over, we must devise and implement a new social contract. We need to look after the key workers who will have saved this country during this crisis so much better than we currently do. We owe them nothing less.”

Pete Whitehouse, NRS Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy. These statistics, alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), are valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the COVID-19 virus across Scotland.

“Our aim is to ensure that our statistical publication provides information that is as useful as possible and adds value to the understanding of how the virus is spreading throughout the country. We will continue to review and develop these statistics as new information is made available.”