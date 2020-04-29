NICOLA Sturgeon has promised an “appropriate investigation” into the deaths of 11 Scottish heath and care workers from the coronavirus.

The First Minister said it was not yet clear how many, if any, had caught it at their workplace.

At the daily Scottish Government briefing, Ms Sturgeon announced six members of NHS staff and five members of the social care workforce had died from Covid-19.

It coincided with Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announcing an expansion of the NHS death-in service scheme to cover locum and agency workers on the frontline.

More than 100 NHS and care workers have died across the UK from Covid-19, inspiring a national minute’s silence on Tuesday morning.

Among them were Janice Graham, 58, a district nurse in Inverclyde; Jane Murphy, 73, a clinical support worker at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary who had been on sick leave; Kirsty Jones, 41, a healthcare support worker from Lanarkshire; and Angie Cunningham, 60, a nurse at NHS Borders

The First Minister said her thoughts, and the thoughts of all of those in the Scottish Government, were with the family and friends of the health and care workers who had died.

However she stressed it was too early to draw conclusions.

She said: “It will not necessarily be the case that all of these members of staff contracted Covid through their work – and in some cases, people may not have been in their workplace for sometime.

“However it is really important for us to understand how many frontline workers lose their lives from this virus.

“It’s also really important that we ensure appropriate investigation into the circumstances, and of course learn any lessons that we can from those circumstances.”

In the latest daily figures on the progress of the disease, Ms Sturgeon reported there had been 11,034 positive cases confirmed to date, and increase of 313 overnight.

The number of people who have died from a laboratory confirmed case of Covid-19 also increased, up 83 overnight to 1,415, although this is likely to be a gross under-estimate.

Other data released by National Records of Scotland today showed confirmed or suspected Covid-19 had been recorded as a factor on 2,272 death certificates in Scotland by April 26.

More than half the 656 deaths from coronavirus in Scotland last week were in care homes, the first time deaths in homes has exceeded deaths in hospitals from the infection.

Asked if it would ever be known conclusively where the deceased health and care workers contracted the disease, Ms Sturgeon said: ““There will be appropriate investigation into the circumstances so that if there are issues that have led to somebody contracting the virus in their workplace, there is proper learning from that.

“We cannot assume at this stage that all contracted the virus in their workplace, but equally we can’t assume that they didn’t.”

“But I want to give an assurance that there will be appropriate investigation in all cases where a member of health or care staff died from this virus.

“So that if there is the need for learning that is not lost, because that is absolutely vital.”

Ms Freeman said a new benefit would be paid to NHS staff not already covered by pension benefits.

If a member of staff dies while working, their family receive a payment of double their annual salary, however some NHS staff are not eligible for the payment.

She said: "I want to make sure that they and NHS bank and NHS locum staff are fully covered for the duration of this current crisis.

She said the ‘Covid-19 linked comparable benefit’ would "provide benefits in circumstances where staff are not covered by membership of an existing NHS pension scheme".

Staff who are not eligible for maximum benefits under their pension scheme would also see the balance topped up by the new benefit.

The Health Secretary said more details would be published on Friday, after talks with trade unions, and the benefit would be available immediately and backdated if necessary.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The country owes a massive debt to all of the NHS and care staff who are working so hard to keep us safe.

“Too many of them have paid with their lives.

"However our thoughts and prayers are not enough. It's time for concrete action to alleviate the pressure on our NHS workers.

“That means proper mental health support for frontline staff, an additional deployment allowance of £29 per day on active duty and for ministers to agree a generous death in service scheme for all those who lose their lives protecting others.”

Theresa Fyffe, Director of the Royal College of Nursing, Scotland said: “To lose anyone to this terrible virus is a tragedy. The loss of those dedicated to caring for people in hospitals, care homes and in the community is felt profoundly by health and care colleagues across Scotland.

"If there are any lessons to be learned from these tragic situations, it is vital that they are acted on and the information disseminated quickly to other health and care employers.

“Care homes are at the centre of this pandemic and a clear strategy is needed to protect residents and staff. We need to ensure straight forward, timely access to PPE, testing and additional nurse staffing to ensure residents can continue to receive safe and effective care.”