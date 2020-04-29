SCOTLAND’S islands could become the test-bed for introducing contact tracing the coronavirus and lifting lockdown restrictions at a “progressively greater rate” than on the UK mainland, Michael Gove has suggested.

Speaking at a virtual session of the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, the Cabinet Office Minister stressed that while, under a devolved system of government, there could be variation, he believed it was better to act as “one United Kingdom”.

However, Mr Gove explained that there were also specific opportunities in island communities – such as the Hebrides and Orkney and Shetland – to conduct trials.

Asked by his Tory colleague, David Mundell, the former Scottish Secretary, where the UK Government stood on the issue of regional or national lifting of lockdown measures, Mr Gove referred to the Scottish Government’s framework strategy.

"The Scottish Government document was sensible and it broadly reflected the policy the UK Government has been following,” declared the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

"Regional variation is something being talked about in France. My own personal view is that we do it as one United Kingdom.”

However, he then went on to say: "But there is a specific scientific justification for saying island communities can be areas where you could pilot some measures, contact tracing in particular, in order to combine that with relaxing measures at a progressively greater rate and that can help you judge what is right for the country overall.”

He added: "My belief overall is it's better if we do it as one United Kingdom but there are specific opportunities in island communities to conduct trials."

Mr Mundell also asked about the different approaches north and south of the border on face masks and coverings after Nicola Sturgeon advised people in Scotland this week to consider wearing them in confined public spaces.

"Within the devolution settlement there is scope for divergence, so where do you think the balance lies between divergence and the need for a uniform message?” he asked Mr Gove

"I'm slightly confused at the moment because here in Scotland I'm being recommended to cover my face if I'm in certain shops and on public transport, yet if I travel to London I don't have to do that, so where does the balance lie between having one message and the ability to devolve?” added the Dumfriesshire MP.

Mr Gove replied: "On divergence, obviously it is the case because we respect the devolution settlement that different policy approaches can be floated or proposed by the devolved administrations, but it is better if we work as one.

"The point that you make about masks is one example where if there's a consistent message across all parts of the UK it makes it easier for people to understand, appreciate and comply," he added.

Earlier, during PMQs, Dominic Raab also touched on the Scottish Government’s framework strategy but insisted Edinburgh had “not set out an exit strategy,” adding: “I read through very carefully their 25-page document, it was eminently sensible and it was grounded in the five tests that I set out on April 16."